From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

By Joyce West

We had an unexpected but very welcome visitor to our meeting on Thursday, May 16. Just as we were wrapping up the gossipy potluck lunch, who dropped in but Councillor Jonah Anstett, our new liaison member of Ashcroft council.

We had a very productive conversation with that pleasant and willing worker, who will be taking our concerns to council, getting us answers to some of our concerns, and suggestions on dealing with others. It was a very helpful meeting and we look forward to seeing him again. He left us after a very positive visit, and when he has time to spare he will always be welcome.

The meeting that followed included organizing the slate of officers for the coming year. Some positions are not yet filled, but we hope to find members who will take them on. Continuing in their present offices are Pat Kilt, president; Linda Holland, treasurer; Isobel McGrath, second vice president; and in various other capacities are Irma Schalles, Kathy Morris, Maria Paulos, and Louise Kenny. We need a new secretary and a first vice president, so if you are willing to help keep us afloat, please get in touch and let us know.

Muriel Scallon reported that the 55+ Games are being held in Kelowna in September this year, and that some seniors from the Ashcroft area will be taking part. Everyone who goes has fun, but unfortunately in some areas it can be quite expensive to travel and find accommodation. Hopefully next year’s games in Kamloops will be less costly for our area, so whether you are going to take part this year or not, start thinking and planning ahead for next year!

There was discussion about the Strawberry Tea, and the date chosen for this year is Saturday, June 15 at a cost of $5 per person. Doors will be open from 12 noon so we can visit and chat and see all Kathy’s crafts, and tea will be served from 1 p.m. on.

We hope to have a good turnout in spite of all the competing events, so do come along and enjoy!

Kathy mentioned the new emergency equipment in the building, and suggested that we might have a session of getting acquainted with it, before there is an actual need. Everyone agreed that this was a good idea, as we do not want to be all at sea should the need arise to use it.

The meeting closed and we turned to playing three different card games: Bridge, Wizard, and Hand and Foot. If you play something different, let us know and we will try it out.

Soon it was time to pack up what had to go, and set off after another interesting afternoon. If you would like to join us, or have suggestions that we might use, feel free to drop by, or come to our Bingo on Saturdays (doors open at noon) and have some fun!



