From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

A new correspondent covers — in rhyme — everything going on at the Centre

By Lois Petty

On Tuesdays and Fridays the bowlers come in

They roll out the carpets and set out the pins.

Then they roll up their sleeves and knock them all down;

Some leave with a smile and some with a frown.

After the bowlers the Wizards arrive;

They deal out the cards and they cunningly strive

To win all the points, I think is their plan,

And with strategy and smart moves, they win all they can.

There’s another table where they play Hand and Foot;

I listened very carefully, and my head just shook.

For what they were doing I really can’t say,

But, like the Wizards, they had a great day.

Every Saturday, through summer and winter, spring and fall,

Bingo callers and players fill the centre and hall.

So, as you can plainly see, hear, and tell,

At the Seniors’ Centre, we don’t rest very well.

Last week I was invited to a Seniors’ appreciation lunch.

I said “Why me? I just play bridge, I don’t do very much.”

“Oh yes,” said Kathy, “you promised to fill Joyce West’s shoes!

“And write up for the Journal all the Seniors’ Centre news.”

The luncheon was lovely, served up up by Pat, Kathy, and their crew,

Hard-working seniors, who—like Joyce West’s shoes—

Are impossible to fill, but if we all try our best

To each do our bit, we can give them some rest.

So that’s our summer program;

It’s a pretty good mix.

We invite you to come,

And join in our midst.



