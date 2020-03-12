From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

By Lois Petty

We will begin with a prologue to honour Joyce Freeman, a former very active member of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors, as she celebrates her 99th birthday.

On Sunday, Feb. 9 many people from Ashcroft went to Kamloops to help celebrate Joyce’s birthday, and many of them came from the Centre. For a long time Joyce was the source of spiritual grace for us, and she was also the source of lively entertainments including skits, stories, and song.

You can see from the photo that smiles and grace still surround her. Happy birthday, Joyce, from your loving friends at the Centre.

We began our Feb. 20 meeting as always by turning to face the flag and sing “O Canada”. Our guest—Ashcroft councillor Jonah Anstett—was impressed with our salute to our country.

After minutes are read and reports are given there is always a lot of housekeeping to attend to and address. It moves forward step by step. This is work done by our officers after the meeting is adjourned. The kitchen, the door, the ramp, and the grants are reported on each month by elected officials.

It is a tedious business, but our elected officers graciously get it done. I hope they know that we appreciate them.

There are other quiet workers. The kitchen is always clean, the tables are set up and taken down, floors are swept, cards are sent, and crafts are crafted. There is a lot of life left in this group of seniors.



