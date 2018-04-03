From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

The most recent meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors took place on March 21, with Muriel Scallon in the chair. Twelve members were present, and Muriel thanked everyone for the lunch.

There is a “Community Connect Expo” at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, April 14, and the Centre has decided to take a table at the event in order to advertise the Centre and provide information about it. Seven members have volunteered to man the table.

It was also decided to hear a presentation from the Off-Leash Dog Park Select Committee at the next regular meeting.

Bridge is picking up once again with the return of the “snowbirds”. There are always at least four tables of players, and one new member has joined. Bridge takes place every Monday.

The Saturday Bingo session is picking up—there were 23 players one week—but there are fewer people taking part in Carpet Bowling on Tuesdays and Thursday.

Registration forms for the BC 55+ Games have been received, and Maria Russell-Martin will look after them when she returns. There has also been some discussion about funding to enable members to go to the Games, which are in Kimberley/Cranbrook this year.

The annual Carpet Bowling tournament in the area will take place on Wednesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall, with lunch and snacks provided. The cost is $5 for non-bowlers and $9 for bowlers.

The annual Strawberry Tea takes place on Saturday, April 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Centre (601 Bancroft Street). All are invited to attend and enjoy strawberry shortcake, tea, and coffee for $5 per person. There will also be a bucket auction, a shared pot, and a door prize.

A discussion was held about changing the monthly meeting back to Thursday, as some members can’t come on Wednesdays. It was felt that no matter what day the meeting is, there will be those who can’t come, and it will not make a difference in attendance numbers.

Resignation letters were received from Muriel Scallon (president) effective June 30, 2018, and Donna Tetrault (secretary), effective May 16, 2018.

A motion was made to amend Part 2, Section 8e of the “Society’s Act” to enable a member to be eligible for office after two meetings instead of five. This motion will be circulated by publication in The Ashcroft Journal prior to the AGM on April 18, 2018.

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors group is open to anyone in the area aged 55 or older. To find out more about the group and see if it’s right for you, feel free to drop by, meet the members, and see what it’s all about.



