A Carpet Bowling tournament will be taking place at the Cache Creek Community Hall on April 11. Photo: Barbara Roden.

From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

The Strawberry Tea and a Carpet Bowling tournament are on the horizon.

The most recent meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors took place on March 21, with Muriel Scallon in the chair. Twelve members were present, and Muriel thanked everyone for the lunch.

There is a “Community Connect Expo” at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, April 14, and the Centre has decided to take a table at the event in order to advertise the Centre and provide information about it. Seven members have volunteered to man the table.

It was also decided to hear a presentation from the Off-Leash Dog Park Select Committee at the next regular meeting.

Bridge is picking up once again with the return of the “snowbirds”. There are always at least four tables of players, and one new member has joined. Bridge takes place every Monday.

The Saturday Bingo session is picking up—there were 23 players one week—but there are fewer people taking part in Carpet Bowling on Tuesdays and Thursday.

Registration forms for the BC 55+ Games have been received, and Maria Russell-Martin will look after them when she returns. There has also been some discussion about funding to enable members to go to the Games, which are in Kimberley/Cranbrook this year.

The annual Carpet Bowling tournament in the area will take place on Wednesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall, with lunch and snacks provided. The cost is $5 for non-bowlers and $9 for bowlers.

The annual Strawberry Tea takes place on Saturday, April 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Centre (601 Bancroft Street). All are invited to attend and enjoy strawberry shortcake, tea, and coffee for $5 per person. There will also be a bucket auction, a shared pot, and a door prize.

A discussion was held about changing the monthly meeting back to Thursday, as some members can’t come on Wednesdays. It was felt that no matter what day the meeting is, there will be those who can’t come, and it will not make a difference in attendance numbers.

Resignation letters were received from Muriel Scallon (president) effective June 30, 2018, and Donna Tetrault (secretary), effective May 16, 2018.

A motion was made to amend Part 2, Section 8e of the “Society’s Act” to enable a member to be eligible for office after two meetings instead of five. This motion will be circulated by publication in The Ashcroft Journal prior to the AGM on April 18, 2018.

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors group is open to anyone in the area aged 55 or older. To find out more about the group and see if it’s right for you, feel free to drop by, meet the members, and see what it’s all about.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library footnotes
Next story
Golden Country: Yale part 7

Just Posted

Surgery patients can visit Ashcroft Hospital to consult with surgical team in Lillooet

Virtual perioperative clinic cuts down on travel time, improves communication.

Two grass fires near Lytton last month have BC Wildfire service urging caution

Despite last year’s record-setting fire season, there is plenty left to burn out there.

Ashcroft Moving Forward group looks to the future

The group is looking to ensure the Village is better prepared in case of emergency.

Seniors Advocate looking for volunteer advisors from Interior Health region

Advisors have input about issues that are important to B.C.’s seniors.

That fun free Facebook quiz might not be as harmless as it looks

How to protect yourself and your online data (hint: privacy settings).

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Most Read