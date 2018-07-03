From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

The Seniors’ Centre will be open through the summer, so come down and join in!

The Ashcroft Seniors’ Centre is staying open through the summer this year, to give members an opportunity to get together through July and August. Photo: Kevin Scallon.

By Joyce West

The business meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors on June 20 was one of beginnings and endings. The first beginning was the chairing of the meeting by our new president, Pat Kilt, who ably took hold of the reins. We had “two heads are better than one,” as outgoing secretary Donna Tetrault shepherded our new secretary, Dorothy Maksymiw, through the intricacies of her job.

All the usual business and reports went smoothly, and there were several new proposals put forward and discussed. Our meeting reverted to the opening singing of “O Canada”, and closed with “God Save the Queen”. We heard that all is well with our money situation, that Bridge, carpet bowling, and card playing continue to do comfortably, and that Bingo was still doing pretty well, if not as well as it once did.

Isobel McGrath referred to Maria Russell Martin’s work on the 55+ Games committee, telling us that a few people had shown interest in taking part. New business covered the Fall Fair, and all being well we will be selling raffle tickets there. Volunteers to work there and sell tickets at that time and in the following weeks include Muriel, Louise, Dorothy, and Isobel.

There was discussion regarding the bursary awarded by us to a high school graduate. Each year a student is awarded a sum of money, which is to be paid out on proof of registration at a post-secondary institution. This works most of the time, but some of the students do not report registration and so cannot be rewarded.

There was also some debate as to whether the centre should remain open during the summer. We have previously closed for the summer, but this year we will be opening during July and August.

Starting on Tuesday, July 3 the centre will be open as follows: Mondays, noon to 4 p.m. (Bridge); Tuesdays and Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. (carpet bowling) and 1:30 to 4 p.m. (card games); Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. (Bingo). The Bingo is open to the public, and all aged 19+ are welcome to come and join in the fun.

At one point we also had a time slot open for member guys to use the hall for whatever card games they would like to play. Any takers?

To make us aware of any suggestions you have for changes to these times, or improvements, you can reach Pat Kilt, our president, at (250) 453-2624. We look forward to a good turnout, so please drop by and try us out!

We hope to set up a web page to keep everyone in touch, and also to communicate by email, so be sure to let us have your email address. Those not on email will still be contacted as well as possible by our volunteer phone caller.

It looks as if we are all quite happy with our afternoons at the centre. We are pleased that our new leadership has given us new things to think about, and hope our past leadership will continue to provide a benefit to us with their advice and encouragement.

All are welcome to join us (for a small fee), and we will be happy to share a cuppa, be it tea or coffee, should you drop by at the meeting-room in the Ashcroft Village Office building.

Have a good summer, everyone!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter