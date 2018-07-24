Bingo, which is open to all community members, takes place at the Ashcroft Seniors’ Centre every Saturday afternoon.

From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

The summer opening program is going well, but the Centre is open to more suggestions.

By Joyce West

Just a short note to keep you in touch with the Ashcroft Cache Creek Seniors’ Society, to let you know what is going on with us. Here we are, looking at lovely summer sunshine and keeping our fingers crossed that it does not turn out the way last summer did!

Our summer opening experiment is doing well. Members have been coming to their usual programs and have also started doing jigsaw puzzles. They get so engrossed that they do not see or hear anything else that is happening!

We have had great turnouts for the Saturday Bingo, which is open to everyone, and we hope you will continue to come for the fun and maybe even for the prize money, small as it is. We play nine games for smallish prizes and good neighbour prizes, one $10 blackout, and one final blackout amounting to a dollar for everyone who attends. This dollar is collected separately from the playing amount, so sometimes it can be as much as $20, if there are 20 players! We also supply tea, coffee, and goodies at the break

There will be no Bingo on July 28, for the following good reason. We recently lost a long-time member, Barb Shaw. She was always extremely active in our group, as well as in many organizations in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and her warm personality will be sorely missed by us all.

The service for Barb will be held in Cache Creek on July 28, and if anyone would like to go but needs a ride, call our president, Pat Kilt, at (250) 453-2624 and she will help you find one.

If you have any further ideas such as games or pool, or if you would just like to join in, feel free to drop by and say hello. The hall is very comfortably cool now that the air conditioner is working, and we are open to suggestions!

We are currently open on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday afternoons for Bingo, but we would be happy to entertain any different times to accommodate new ideas. Drop by at 601 Bancroft Street and pay us a visit!


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Just Posted

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire holding at 83 hectares

Highway 1 has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Changes to recycling at the Cache Creek Transfer Station start this week

Residents will have to change to a six stream recycling program with strict guidelines.

Cache Creek fire chief recalls highs and lows of 27 years of service

July 18, 2017 is one of the high points, as Cache Creek residents returned after being evacuated.

Golden Country: The English house that literally put Ashcroft on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Most Read