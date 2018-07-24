From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

The summer opening program is going well, but the Centre is open to more suggestions.

By Joyce West

Just a short note to keep you in touch with the Ashcroft Cache Creek Seniors’ Society, to let you know what is going on with us. Here we are, looking at lovely summer sunshine and keeping our fingers crossed that it does not turn out the way last summer did!

Our summer opening experiment is doing well. Members have been coming to their usual programs and have also started doing jigsaw puzzles. They get so engrossed that they do not see or hear anything else that is happening!

We have had great turnouts for the Saturday Bingo, which is open to everyone, and we hope you will continue to come for the fun and maybe even for the prize money, small as it is. We play nine games for smallish prizes and good neighbour prizes, one $10 blackout, and one final blackout amounting to a dollar for everyone who attends. This dollar is collected separately from the playing amount, so sometimes it can be as much as $20, if there are 20 players! We also supply tea, coffee, and goodies at the break

There will be no Bingo on July 28, for the following good reason. We recently lost a long-time member, Barb Shaw. She was always extremely active in our group, as well as in many organizations in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and her warm personality will be sorely missed by us all.

The service for Barb will be held in Cache Creek on July 28, and if anyone would like to go but needs a ride, call our president, Pat Kilt, at (250) 453-2624 and she will help you find one.

If you have any further ideas such as games or pool, or if you would just like to join in, feel free to drop by and say hello. The hall is very comfortably cool now that the air conditioner is working, and we are open to suggestions!

We are currently open on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday afternoons for Bingo, but we would be happy to entertain any different times to accommodate new ideas. Drop by at 601 Bancroft Street and pay us a visit!



