From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

The annual Harvest Tea and Bazaar is this weekend, and all are invited.

Attendees check out the raffle prize table at last year’s Harvest Tea and Bazaar put on by the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association. This year’s Bazaar is on Oct. 27. Photo: Barbara Roden.

By Joyce West

At the September business meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association we decided to revert to Thursdays for business meetings, with the result that we had a better turnout on Thursday, October 18 to attend to all our bits of business.

Lunch was varied and delicious, as usual, and much enjoyed by us all, and had us ready to discuss a variety of matters.

The most pressing business was the dishwasher. If we decide to replace it, we will need some carpentry as well as plumbing work done. If, on the other hand, Donna (who has the same model) can teach us how to use it properly, we will be sitting pretty!

Fiscally, at the moment we are doing comfortably. Our insurance coverage has been renewed and covers all the necessary areas. Our telephone is still out of order—it would appear that there is a long waiting list for repairs—but it should be operating properly soon.

A large part of our time was spent organizing the Harvest Tea and Bazaar on Saturday, October 27. The craft room of the Seniors’ Centre—located at 601 Bancroft Street—will be open at noon for the purchase of Kathy’s many and varied handicrafts, which make excellent gifts.

The hall will be open at 12:30 p.m., and everyone can then be admitted to inspect the bake table and the mysterious items of the bucket draw, which will be drawn for at about 2:45 p.m. The winner of the door prize, which was generously donated by Fields, will also be drawn at that time.

Entry price is $5 and includes tea and goodies and an afternoon of meeting up with friends and trying your luck.

Another forthcoming gathering is our Christmas Dinner at the Legion on December 13. More about that later.

After that was all done, we had a great visit with all the candidates who were running for office in what will be an almost untried slate of councillors. They all spoke, gave opinions, and answered questions very well without going over the three minute time they were allotted.

They were all worthy candidates with ideas about what they want for Ashcroft, and gave clear answers to our questions. Good luck to you, brave souls that you are, as of the time of writing on October 18!

Once more, I would like to say thank you to everyone who supports us and lends a hand to help us out. It can’t be said too often; so again, thank you for all your good deeds! We will see you on Saturday, October 27 at 1 p.m. or thereabouts, and we look forward to seeing who is going to win all the prizes!



