The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors' annual Harvest Bazaar will be held on Oct. 26.

From the Seniors’ Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

Mark your calendar now for the Harvest Bazaar on Oct. 26.

By Lois Petty

The first fall 2019 meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre was held on Sept. 19. An executive meeting was held at 11:30 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch, and the regular meeting began at 1 p.m. with the singing of “O Canada”: a fitting opening.

The annual Harvest Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 starting just after noon. Much planning has already gone into the event, and much more will follow. It will be well worth your time to come to the Centre and enjoy your tea, the draws and prizes, and above all the fellowship. All are welcome.

We applaud our members Kevin and Muriel Scallon, who did so well at the 55+ Games. Kevin was awarded a gold medal in Men’s Singles Horseshoes (65+), and Muriel brought home a bronze in Women’s Singles Horsehoes (65+). A picture of the event will be entered in our photo album, which we will try to maintain in the same style that Joyce West did so well for many years.

READ MORE: Ashcroft seniors bring home the gold

Much was accomplished in the one hour and 15 minutes. Do we accomplish all this smoothly and orderly? Of course not. We are human! Sometimes we don’t understand one another, and we express our displeasure, and then we carry on. We know it takes all of us, together, to keep this wonderful place operating at all.

Take this column, for instance, which has my name on it. Loraine, our secretary, can hear well; she takes notes and writes them down. She gives them to Linda, who types them and passes them on. They end up in my hands and I string a few words together in a shaky, illegible hand.

Hilda drives over and I read them to her. She looks at them and says she can interpret my handwriting. She takes those shaky words, types them, and then—voila! They are ready for The Journal to print. Cooperation is everything, as every senior knows.

Next month we will tell you the other gifts you’ll find when you become a member and enter our interesting halls. Until then, take care, think Canadian, and vote wisely.

PS: Don’t forget! The Harvest Bazaar is on Oct. 26.


