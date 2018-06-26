Fun Days coming to the Ashcroft Museum

Plus a new walking tour/quiz takes in the town’s heritage and history.

The Ashcroft Museum will be hosting a series of Fun Days this summer, where children aged five to 12 can learn more about the town’s history. Each Fun Day has a different theme, such as the Gold Rush, railways, fossils, ranching, and more, and will feature scavenger hunts, crafts, storytelling, acting, and games.

Museum staff have also developed a Historical Scavenger Hunt, which takes participants on a tour of downtown Ashcroft and asks them to answer a series of 25 questions.

The tour takes in the entire downtown, and encourages participants to take note of many of the historic buildings in town, as well as several pieces of mosaic artwork celebrating the town’s history.

A brochure with all the questions (and the answers; no peeking!) is available from the museum and from the Ashcroft Visitor Centre beside the Heritage Park.

The Fun Days start on Monday, July 9 and run every Monday (except August 6, which is the B.C. Day stat holiday) from 10 a.m. until approximately noon. Pre-registration is necessary, and participants can take part in as many (or as few) days as they want. However, spaces for each Fun Day are limited, so anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to call the museum or drop in to reserve space.

There is no charge for the Fun Days; admission is by donation. However, children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, or to reserve space(s), call (250) 453-9232.

The Ashcroft Museum is now open seven days a week (except stat holidays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of August. Come by and check out this award-winning museum, which has displays about local First Nations, the Chinese community, early settlers and pioneer life, and much more. Also watch for news about the museum’s annual heritage event, taking place in August.


