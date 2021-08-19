Fundraising campaign for local film is your scream come true

‘Outrunners’, filmed in Kamloops, is looking to add some screams to its soundtrack, and you can help

‘Outrunners’ was filmed in and around Kamloops last year, and the producers are offering a chance for people to have their scream recorded for posterity as part of the film. (Photo credit: Thompson-Nicola Film Commission)

Have you ever wanted to hear yourself on the big screen? Now’s your chance, as a Kamloops filmmaker is looking for help completing his pandemic comedy thriller feature film Outrunners, and needs people who wouldn’t mind having their screams recorded for use on the film’s soundtrack.

Outrunners was filmed in and around Kamloops last September, and tells the story of reality TV stars Emily and Todd, who are racing to save Emily’s mom against the backdrop of a pandemic while being chased by snipers and TV camera drones. Writer/director Ken Hegan has now launched a crowdfunding campaign pitch video to raise $25,000 for music, audio, and visual effects, and this is where you can get your scream added to the movie. To view the video pitch, go to https://youtu.be/fJk2yj0xL1w (warning: contains gunfire, language, and unvaccinated mouth frothing).

In addition to possibly having your scream recorded for posterity, there is an Indiegogo fundraising campaign that features a range of perks. Depending on the size of the donation, you can receive different perks, including T-shirts, funwear, spa robes (as seen in the film), screenwriting and prop-making sessions, and road trips to two destination breweries: Persephone Brewing in Gibsons and Backcountry Brewing in Squamish. Go to https://bit.ly/2UsqoJi to learn more. The deadline for donations is Aug. 26.

“I want to hear your screams in our movie,” says Hegan. “My fave perks: you can ‘Watch Any Movie You Want’ at the Rio Theatre, plus I’ll record your scream to add to our film. So when Outrunners is released, you’ll hear your scream in the final film. It’s your scream come true!”

“If you love movies and supporting local art, help us finish this film!” says Shawn Major, a producer and veteran film/TV prop master and production designer. “We’re raising money for music and VFX. Back us and get perks like spa robes, or make a prop with me.”

Executive producer Corinne Lea, owner of the popular Vancouver indie theatre The Rio, is excited about Outrunners.

“I think it will be a hit, because the pandemic is such a shared experience for everyone around the world,” she says. “Ken Hegan’s brilliant dark comedy captures the craziness of it all — and filmed right in beautiful Kamloops, B.C.”

Pre-COVID, writer/director Ken Hegan was the Vancouver Library’s Screenwriter in Residence, and he will be the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s Screenwriter in Residence starting in fall 2021. When the pandemic struck, Hegan — a Norkam grad who hails from Brocklehurst — moved back to Kamloops, where he wrote the Outrunners script, turning the wildest news stories into a race to save a mother’s life.



