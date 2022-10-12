In 1947, beloved Clinton Band Chief Jimmy Gabriel passes away

Skaters in Ashcroft in a photo dated 189-. The rink was at the north end of Railway Avenue near the Cargile Hotel (at centre to the right of the false-fronted building; Interior Savings stands there now). Because the rink was so close TO the CP tracks, cinders from passing steam trains would melt into the ice, causing havoc for skaters who struck them. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives)

125 YEARS AGO: OCT. 16, 1897

Skating Rink: It will be necessary in a few weeks to have the skating rink leveled so as to prepare for the winter’s skating. Every year considerable trouble is had by one end of the rink being lower than the other. By doing this in time it will alleviate considerable trouble and swearing.

Rooms To Rent: The annex to the Cariboo Exchange is now in readiness and Andy has rooms to burn.

Quiet Night: Hallowe’en comes on Sunday, the 31st of this month, so there will not be much damage done on that night.

A Good Recipe: Here is a recipe which I once read and always remembered because of its goodness. I send it that others might try it: Take one gill of forbearance, a pinch of submission, twelve ounces of patience, a handful of grace. Mix well with milk of human kindness and serve with a radiant smile on your face. Please try it when you feel out of patience, when everything seems to go all wrong, and see if it doesn’t help you.

100 YEARS AGO: OCT. 14, 1922

C.N.R. Watchman Killed On Track: As the result of injuries sustained early Friday morning last week, when he was struck by the westbound passenger train, John Andris, night watchman on the Canadian National Railway, died in the Royal Inland Hospital late on Friday night. Following the accident, which took place on the track between Cisco and Lytton, the unfortunate man was rushed to Kamloops. In spite of all that could be done for him, however, he passed away. An inquest was held by Coroner Archibald on Saturday afternoon, at which a verdict of “accidental death” was returned, and the body was forwarded the same evening to Cisco for interment. Deceased had been in the employ of the C.N.R. for seven years, two years as sectionman and five as watchman. He was married and leaves a family of several small children. [This was the third serious incident in the area involving CN in less than a month, following the death of five people near Walhachin when a train hit a landslide, and the derailment of a passenger train — again because of a landslide — east of Ashcroft.]

Canada’s Postal Service Has Assumed Very Large Proportions: More than 500 million letters and postcards, and some 350 million newspapers, are carried through the Canadian mails in the course of a year’s business, according to figures presented by the postal department. In addition, approximately 50 million parcels and 250 million circulars, etc., are handled. In the course of twelve months ten million money orders and six million postal notes are issued. Postage stamp sales in the course of a year reach the enormous total of $28,350,000. [The 500 million letters and postcards handled by Canada’s mail system was for a population of nine million people. In 2021, when Canada’s population was 38,246,108, Canada Post handled 2.48 billion letters.]

75 YEARS AGO: OCT. 16, 1947

Indian Chief Dies At Clinton: A link with the far distant past was snapped with the passing on October 8th of Chief Jimmy Gabriel, a much beloved chieftain of the Clinton Indian reserve. Chief Gabriel was over one hundred years old and had lived all his long life within sight and sound of the hills and valleys where he died, eight miles west of Clinton. Chief Gabriel had been chief of the Clinton Indian band for nearly seventy years. When the road was being built over Pavilion Mountain in 1862 he travelled over it in a wagon. The funeral took place on Saturday afternoon October 11th. The Chiefs of many other tribes were invited to attend, his nephew, Chief Joe Moses of High Bar, Chief Tony Basil of Bonaparte Reserve, Chief Tommy Louie of the Sugar Cane Reserve at Williams Lake, the Chiefs of the Deadman Creek Reserve and of the Kamloops Reserve, and Chief Billy Stobie of Canoe Creek Reserve.

Hallowe’en Party October 31st: Have you bought your ticket to the Children’s Hallowe’en Masquerade and Short Concert in the Community Hall Friday October 31. If not buy one or two now from the girls. The money will be used to help defray expenses for the Children’s Hallowe’en and the children would like to turn a substantial sum over to the swimming pool in appreciation of the efforts the Aquatic Club are making to provide them with a pool. So help them out, won’t you?

Vidette Machinery Being Taken Out: Mr. W.T. Louie of Ashcroft, assisted by J. Nordstrom, is engaged in dismantling the Vidette quartz mine mill about 25 miles up Deadman creek from the bridge that crosses near Savona. The Vidette mine was in operation for some years under the supervision of Mr. D.B. Sterrett, now of the Sky Blue Auto Camp, Pavilion Lake, but was closed down recently.

Cheques Save You Time And Money: In the days of barter, our forefathers lugged produce to market and eventually found someone who had what they wanted or wanted what they had. It was a tedious tiring business. The introduction of money improved matters. Instead of toting a back-breaking load, the shopper carried only a few coins. Later on, paper money made business even easier. Then came the cheque. This secure and handy method of payment enables people to avoid the trouble and risk of carrying too much in pockets or purses. And after a cheque is cashed it becomes a receipt, a protection the person who signed it is often glad of.

50 YEARS AGO: OCT. 12, 1972

Spences Bridge: The Steelhead Fish Derby is on in full swing, drawing fishermen from all areas, all hoping to catch the big fish awards at end of the season. The Derby started Sept. 15, 1972 and will close Feb. 28, 1973. Good fishing folks!

Fruit Stands: As of Oct. 10 the Cafe and Fruit Stand at Big Horn Holdings will close its doors for the winter months. The remaining fruit stands are still open and are being kept busy. The traffic on the highway has been very busy.

Lytton News: The Kumsheen High School trailer units have now been assembled on the Elementary School playgrounds and pupils who have been attending classes at St. George’s School will occupy the buildings as of October 11th. [Kumsheen Secondary was completely destroyed by fire on May 12, 1972.]

Firefighter Honour: A happy evening was spent last Saturday at the Legion Hall when Alfred Chow, a twenty-year member of the Ashcroft Firemen, received congratulations from fellow members and friends. Present to help celebrate the occasion were the Mayor and Aldermen of the Village of Ashcroft; firemen and honorary firemen, R.C.M.P. members and friends. Following a full course Chinese Dinner catered to by the Wander Inn, Alfred was the recipient of a 20-year service pin by Tosh Negoro, Fire Chief and a fire hydrant ash tray with plaque, which was represented by Alderman Jack Kirkpatrick. Mayor Oscar Johansen presented Jean, Alfred’s wife, with a lovely bouquet of red carnations.

Walkathon For Arena: Has everyone found their walking shoes? The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Arena Walk-a-thon for the ice plant is almost here — SUNDAY, October 15, starting at the Arena at 9 o’clock. Remember this is OUR ARENA we’re trying to improve and that ice-plant would sure help. When the Arena is all finished it will be nice to sit back and say “I helped with that Arena, and to improve our communities for our kids.”

