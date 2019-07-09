Tackling a construction or home improvement project? The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Kamloops has just received more than $2 million in donated product from OK Builders Supplies.

Generous donation helps Habitat for Humanity Kamloops

More than $2 million in inventory has been donated to the group’s Kamloops ReStore

Are you thinking about tackling a building project this summer? Thanks to a generous donation by OK Builders Supplies Ltd. to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Kamloops, you can get some supplies at a great price while supporting a worthy cause.

The Okanagan-based firm announced earlier this year that it was closing its retail locations in Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, and Kelowna. When the close-out sale was completed, the family-run business decided to donate the leftover inventory — anything to do with cement and concrete materials, and valued at more than $2 million — that was left to Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, to sell at its ReStore.

“They contacted us and said they wanted to support Habitat for Humanity Kamloops and our mission to provide affordable housing for families who would not otherwise be able to afford to own a home,” says Rex Landis, procurement coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops.

“It’s a huge, huge amount of inventory. Whether you are a contractor, builder, or DIYer, you will find great deals on masonry and building materials.”

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is a non-profit housing organization serving Kamloops and communities in the Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Cariboo, and Fraser-Fort George regions. The organization has provided safe, decent, affordable housing since 2000.

Money raised from the sale of the donated building materials — which could be as much as $700,00 — will go toward new housing projects in the Habitat Kamloops service area.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to affordable housing. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners, we have built 10 homes for families in our communities,” says Bill Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops. The group has three more housing projects scheduled to start in the Kamloops area in July.

“Shovels go in the ground next month,” says Landis. “Without this generous donation from the retiring owners of OK Builders Supplies, we wouldn’t have been able to move forward with some of these projects that will support local families. We really want to express our gratitude.”

The Habitat for Humanity Kamloops ReStore on Cariboo Place is open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. For more information call (250) 828-7867 or visit www.habitatkamloops.com.


