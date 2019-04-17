Get ready for gardening with CiB plant swap

Bring some plants, if you have any to spare, and take away some new additions for your garden

Gardeners look over some of the plants on offer at last year’s Ashcroft CiB plant swap. Photo: Barbara Roden

By Andrea Walker

Spring is in the air! It’s so nice to see the tinge of green on the hills and to hear the happy twittering of the birds as they busily build their nests. The bright, lively colours of the early bulbs and shrubs are such a treat after the dull and colourless winter.

Gardeners are just itching to get out and start digging, and the Ashcroft Communities in Bloom Plant Swap on Sunday, April 28 will give them an opportunity to bring extra plants they want to share and perhaps take away something they would like.

The plant swap will be held in the same location as previous years, at the north end of the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. Because this is a plant swap, the success will depend on the quantity of plants that local residents bring. If you have perennials or shrubs that need to be split, this is a perfect opportunity to share them with others and help out a good cause.

Remember that you don’t have to bring something to take something: the plant swap is open to everyone, and is a great opportunity to get more plants for your yard. Communities in Bloom just asks for a donation for whatever you take.

We ask that if you are bringing donations to the plant swap that you try to pot them or put them in boxes if possible. Labels are great but not required.

Please bring your donations at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. (no early birds).

Communities in Bloom gratefully accepts donations at the plant swap. All donations are used to assist with local projects.



