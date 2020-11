Plaid Friday is coming to Ashcroft on Nov. 20. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Get ready to show your support for local businesses!

Plaid Friday will be taking place in Ashcroft on Friday, Nov. 27. It’s a great, local alternative to Black Friday, showing support for unique local businesses and keeping shopping dollars in our home community.

So get ready for the most colourful shopping event of the year, when Plaid Friday comes to town, and show how much you appreciate hometown businesses.



