Plaid Friday is coming up on Nov. 27, and is a great opportunity to support local businesses and maybe win a prize. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Get your plaid on and get ready to shop locally on Plaid Friday

Support Ashcroft businesses on Nov. 27 to get some unique gifts and win prizes

Plaid Friday is coming up on Nov. 27, providing a great opportunity for people to support local businesses, and Margaret Moreira — Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator for the Village of Ashcroft — hopes that plenty of folks will wear plaid and shop locally for a chance to win prizes.

“People can dress up in plaid, or wear plaid masks or hats,” she says. “Plaid Friday is Northern Development Initiative Trust’s [NDIT] version of Black Friday for their ‘Love Northern BC’ businesses. It plays with that northern vibe.”

This year, says Moreira, it’s not just the “Love Ashcroft” businesses that are taking part in Plaid Friday.

“All Ashcroft businesses are included this year, and they can participate in any way they want. Some businesses will be offering special discounts on Nov. 27, so look on their posters to see what they’re offering and what deals you can get on the day.

“Collect $50-worth of receipts from any combination of Ashcroft businesses on Nov. 27, then take them to the village office anytime after Nov. 27 and you will receive a prize.”

NDIT is hosting its own Plaid Friday contest to encourage people to support local businesses on Nov. 27. In order to enter the contest, people need to show how they are supporting local businesses by sharing a picture outside a “Love Northern BC” business on Nov. 27, or a selfie with a receipt dated Nov. 27 from a participating business.

Photos can be submitted in several ways. They can be posted on Facebook or Instagram with #LNBCPlaidFriday and tagging @LoveNorthernBC; sent as a private message to @LoveNorthernBC on Facebook or Instagram; or emailed to hello@lovenorthernbc.com. The contest starts at 12 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the 27th. On Nov. 30, 20 prize packages consisting of a toque, mittens, and an aluminum camp mug, worth approximately $60, will be awarded via a draw from all eligible entries received.

Moreira says that the purpose of Plaid Friday is to get people to shop locally in order to keep money in the community.

“If you spend $100 locally, then $46 stays in the community and is recirculated into the local economy. Love Northern BC focuses on small, independent businesses, and encourages people to check out our local shops for some unique gifts.”


Ashcroft

