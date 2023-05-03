Getting help with mental health shows strength, not weakness

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 1 to 7, with this year’s theme being “My Story”.

Our mental health is just as crucial as our physical health when it comes to leading a fulfilling life. A recent survey conducted for the Canadian Mental Health Association found that one in five Canadians is currently diagnosed with a mental health issue. This highlights how important mental health is.

Mental health is essential to our well-being, influencing how we perceive ourselves and the world. Our mental health also affects our ability to cope with life’s ups and downs, and with our emotional and psychological health. Despite being stigmatized for a long time, mental health care is a crucial topic that concerns us all. While it may still be difficult for some to discuss, conversations around mindfulness, wellness, self-care, and self-love are becoming more common as people recognize the importance of addressing mental health and taking care of ourselves.

As mentioned earlier, the theme for Mental Health Week is “My Story”. This is very relevant, as almost all of us have our own personal story about our journey with mental wellness or health. It is crucial to remember that mental wellness support is not only for people experiencing severe psychiatric issues. We can feel overwhelmed by life’s challenges and may need support dealing with, or figuring out, emotions while learning how to improve our overall personal wellness in body, mind, and spirit.

Lacking self-regulation can easily intensify our existing mental wellness concerns or even create new ones. Sometimes we have difficulty recognizing the symptoms that indicate we need help. It is essential to research ways to enhance mental wellness and do regular self-checks as part of maintaining overall good health.

Mental wellness care is not one-size-fits-all, and should be accessible. Finding one’s voice and advocating for oneself can be difficult when dealing with mental health issues. It is essential to remember that mental health challenges are serious, and help should be sought early from a physician or professional. If we are struggling, we can visit the Government of Canada’s Wellness Together portal or call 1-833-456-4566 toll-free in Canada, contact the local Community Health Centre, or dial 9-1-1 if we are in crisis.

In the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area, Paul Ford of the Sage Hills Evangelical Church offers free counseling at The Equality Project on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee or lunch is served when you go to visit. He can be contacted at sagehillsefc@gmail.com or at (250) 453-9033.

Mental health is an essential factor in leading a fulfilling life, and it is crucial to prioritize mental health care and break the stigma surrounding mental illness. Mental Health Awareness Week serves as a reminder of this importance. Let us talk about mental health issues and work towards breaking down the stigma. If anyone is hurting or suffering in silence, they should not hesitate to reach out, as someone is always there to listen.

Let’s spread the message that seeking mental wellness support is not just for those with a mental illness; it’s for all of us, and it shows strength, not weakness.



