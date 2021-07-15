Give it your best shot for Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest

Amateur shutterbugs have until July 26 to send in their best pictures of BC wildlife

’Scritch Scratch’ by Joanne Jonas-McRae is one of the entries in this years’s BC SPCA Wildlife-in-Focus contest, and members of the public are invited to vote on their favourite pictures. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA is asking the province’s amateur photographers to give it their best shot and submit their awe-inspiring images of birds, bees, bears, butterflies, beavers, badgers, and more critters for the 13th annual Wildlife-in-Focus contest.

Amateur shutterbugs aged 14 and older have until July 26 to get their photos in. You can enter as many times as you like, and there is no cost to enter.

Previous entries have been featured in the BC SPCA’s AnimalSense and Bark! magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites, and social media. Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats. The donate-to-vote People’s Choice Award will also be awarded a prize.

In a new twist this year, the top photos chosen by the judges, as well as the top 25 most popular photos chosen by voters, will be featured in a photo book, which makes a unique gift and will be available for purchase after the contest closes.

Even if you don’t have a photograph to enter, you can still take part by viewing the entries, and donating to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Each dollar donated gives you a vote (and gets you a tax receipt), and the donations go to a great cause. In 2020, Wildlife-In-Focus raised $32,970 for food, medical care, blankets, and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at BC SPCA’s Wild ARC, which cares for more than 2,800 injured and orphaned wild animals a year.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish, and insects. It does not include exotic, feral, or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

Learn more about this year’s contest, view past winners’ images, and see this year’s entries at https://bit.ly/3wulbNY.



