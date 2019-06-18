Graffiti Days 2019 a huge success

The 32nd annual Graffiti Days weekend in Cache Creek is in the books, and organizers say that it was a huge success.

The committee members worked hard pn this year’s event, adding something new (a drive-in family movie on opening night) and tweaking the Geocache Poker Run to allow more people to take part (those who didn’t have a vintage or classic car could compete in the run if they wore 1950s attire). This year saw more than 50 vehicles take part.

The weekend kicked off on Friday, June 7 with a family dance at the Cache Creek Community Hall, and later in the evening more than 80 cars packed the movie venue to watch the drive-in film put on by Interior Savings Credit Union. On Saturday the Cache Creek market had more than 30 vendors, with Rolling Thunder’s Tom Moe keeping everyone entertained with some classic 1950s and 1960s tunes.

When the market was over, Moe moved the music to the Cache Creek Park, where crowds gathered to admire the close to 150 vehicles on display at the Show and Shine. Poker Run winner Gary Guenter was presented with a framed print of him taking part in the run, as photographed by Graffiti Days committee member Gary Winslow.

Winslow says that he tries to get pictures of all the Poker Run entrants each year. When he finds out who has the winning hand, he races home to edit and frame a print of the winner, to be presented at the Show and Shine.

This year, in addition to buying tickets for the Crime Stoppers raffle car, attendees could purchase tickets for the “Riches or Wreck” raffle, which saw the winner take home either a 1955 Chevy chassis in need of some serious TLC, or $300 in cash. The tickets sold out, with proceeds going to help fund next year’s Graffiti Days, and the winner was Mike Hall from the History channel’s Rust Valley Restorers TV show, who mingled at several of the events and filmed some of his adventures.

Rain didn’t dampen the Saturday evening smoke show, which provided more than two hours of smokin’ entertainment and saw crews working tirelessly in the burnout pit to change tires. One of the many vehicles taking part was a 1955 Cadillac, whose driver had wisely taken the precaution of wearing his own respirator. After that came the 19+ Sock Hop dance, with many participants dressed in their finest 1950s garb. Poodle skirts forever!

The Cache Creek market continued on Sunday, and throughout the weekend drag races at the Campbell Hill airstrip drew huge crowds. Sunday featured a full day of races, and many Graffiti Days attendees were thrilled to find that the drag races were happening.

The Graffiti Days committee would like to give a big thank you to the event’s major sponsors: Kal Tire Cache Creek; Wastech; Hungry Herbie’s; Northern Development Initiative Trust; and the Village of Cache Creek. Thank you also to the hundreds of spectators who supported the event, and to committee chairs Bill and Christine Elliott for all their hard work.



Geocache Poker Run winner Glen Guenter (left) is presented with a photo of him and his vehicle taking part in this year’s run by Graffiti Days committee member Mike Shepherd. The photo being presented was taken by committee member Gary Winslow. Photo: Gary Winslow

The photo of Geocache Poker Run winner Glen Guenter during the event, that was taken by Gary Winslow and presented to Guenter at the Show and Shine event. Photo: Gary Winslow

The Crime Stoppers raffle car, with the “Riches or Wreck” raffle car — a 1955 Chevy — behind to the right. Photo: Barbara Roden

A double rainbow lights the sky above the drag race strip at Campbell Hill during Graffiti Days weekend. Photo: Dave Morin

Two of the nearly 150 vehicles in this year’s Show and Shine. Photo: Barbara Roden