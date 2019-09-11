Graffiti Days committee thanks Cache Creek Kal Tire employees

(front row, from left) Graffiti Days committee members Gary Winslow and Bill Elliott with the framed photo. (back row, from left) Kal Tire employees Brandon Douglas, Joe Palucci, Ryan Moffat, Jim Brook, Owen Johnston, Mike Shepherd, and Jay Duncan. Photo: Wendy Coomber

Several Cache Creek Kal Tire employees recently received a gift of gratitude from the Graffiti Days committee.

The Kal Tire crew volunteers each year as the Pit Crew for the annual Smoke Show. Cache Creek photographer and committee member Gary Winslow took a photo of the group during the event in June, and he and committee president Bill Elliott framed the picture and presented it to them recently, along with the committee’s appreciation for their hard work.

TheGraffiti Days committee will begin meeting again in January to start planning the 33rd annual Graffiti Days.



