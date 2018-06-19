The People’s Choice runner-up at Graffiti Days was a 1956 Ford Thunderbird belonging to Marty and Jane Mahovlich of Deka Lake. Photo: Gary Winslow.

Graffiti Days winners named

This year it was a good year for cars made in 1956.

The 31st annual Graffiti Days weekend took place in Cache Creek on the weekend of June 8, with hundreds of people admiring the many classic cars on display at the Show and Shine, taking part in the Poker Run and new Geo-Cache Treasure Hunt, attending the two dances, perusing the items on offer at the market, and taking in that crowd favourite, the Smoke Show.

A 1956 Ford Victoria belonging to B. and J. McKay of Prince George won the People’s Choice Award, while the runner-up was a 1956 Ford Thunderbird belonging to Marty and Jane Mahovlich of Deka Lake. The Mayor’s Choice Award went to a 1956 Chevrolet 1300 Street Rod belonging to John Wolfe.


The Mayor’s Choice Award went to a 1956 Chevrolet 1300 Street Rod belonging to John Wolfe. Photo: Gary Winslow.

