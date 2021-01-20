Thompson View Lodge in Ashcroft is one of 12 care homes in the region whose residents will benefit from the use of new tablets to help them stay connected, thanks to Interior Savings. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Thompson View Lodge in Ashcroft is one of 12 care homes in the region whose residents will benefit from the use of new tablets to help them stay connected, thanks to Interior Savings. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Grant helps care home residents in Ashcroft stay connected

Jackson House and Thompson View among winners of $1,700 each for new tablets

Jackson House and Thompson View Lodge in Ashcroft are among 12 care homes in the Thompson, Nicola, and Okanagan regions to receive $1,700 each by winning Interior Savings’ Care Home Connection Contest.

The contest invited non-profit and health authority-managed care homes in the region served by Interior Savings to submit an entry in the random draw. The initial contest was for 10 grants of $1,700 each, in order for the winners to purchase tablets and accessories to help residents stay connected with family and friends. However, the number of prizes was increased to 12, in order to get more tablets into more care homes.

With many restrictions placed on visitors to care homes, in order to keep residents safe and stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading, it has been difficult for many residents to remain in touch with loved ones. At the end of 2020, Interior Savings had money left in its Community Investment Fund, and decided to quickly organize the contest in order to provide the technology to help bridge the communications gap safely and keep people connected.

“We know this year has been very challenging,” says Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings. “We’re so appreciative of the care and commitment that our frontline workers have shown.

”It was evident from the heartfelt entries just how important the well-being of those in their care is. It was also evident that tablets are of great need in our local care homes.”

Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops was another winner, as were care homes in Kelowna, Clearwater, West Kelowna, Vernon, and Chase.

Conway says that the tablets were something that would have an immediate and meaningful impact in care homes.

”With restrictions on travel and social contacts, many families are turning to online video platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to connect. We wanted to help ensure residents in care homes also had the opportunity to connect, and one of the best ways to do that was by helping to get more tablets into care homes.

She adds that they had a “lovely” application from Tami Jones, Community Manager at Thompson View Lodge Assisted Living in Ashcroft, which she has permission to share. In answer to the questions “Please tell us how you would put this equipment to good use and what impact receiving this grant would have on your organization and those in your care?” Jones wrote:

”We could definitely use this equipment for multiple purposes. We would be able to connect our residents with their family members near and far. It would be so wonderful for them to be able to see and talk to them rather than just speaking on the phone. There is so much lost without the face to face, as it is a powerful connection.

“We would also be able to utilize this to access entertainment: local events, shows, movies. Receiving this grant would assist our organization greatly by allowing us to provide an amazing service that would connect everyone again virtually and create opportunity for better entertainment/socialization.”

“We have recently purchased a projector with a large screen and this is in our dining area, as our activity room is too small for our residents to be together since COVID. The projector has been a wonderful way to bring them together as a way of providing entertainment. They were used to having all kinds of activities and entertainment going on here in the lodge pre- COVID. The addition of a tablet would allow us to expand and bring all types of media to them.”

It is the second time in less than a year that Thompson View has benefited from funding to provide new technology. In January 2020 the Thompson View Manor Society was one of five organizations in the region to benefit from the “Music and Memory” program, which was funded by Interior Savings and Concentra’s “Empowering Your Community” fund. The society received a starter kit that included a set of 15 MP3 music players, headphones, and adapters, as well as a laptop, external speakers, and starter music.

READ MORE: Grant allows Ashcroft seniors to benefit from music and memories

The therapeutic music program allows caregivers to help users create personalized playlists of music to help them reconnect with memories and their loved ones. Music has been identified as having a powerful impact on those living with dementia and other cognitive and physical challenges, and is another strategy caregivers can use to assist the people they care for.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

interiorbc

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Soup’s On says thanks to all who helped them in a tough year

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The trustees of the Spences Bridge Improvement District argue that one reason the EV charging station (l) should be moved is because it could compromise emergency response from the nearby fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Time is running out for Spences Bridge EV charging station

Lease for the site runs out at the end of January and no new agreement has been reached

Areas in blue show properties in Cache Creek zoned C1, which the village’s Cannabis Regulatory Framework proposes as properties where retail cannabis stores could be sited. The area outlined with a dotted orange line shows a 200 metre buffer zone around Cache Creek Elementary School, within which no retail cannabis establishments could operate. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)
Cache Creek council gets more input on cannabis regulations

Council considers options to regulate retail cannabis sales and production within the village

(from l) Gordon and Lee Berdan in front of the framed ensign from HMCS Sudbury which they recently presented to the Ashcroft Legion. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Legion continues helping community in tough times

Branch now also displays a recently donated artifact from WW II corvette HMCS Sudbury

Odours emanating from the former Wander Inn restaurant in Cache Creek, which now houses a cannabis grow op, has spurred a petition asking for more regulations around the production of cannabis for personal medical use. (Photo credit: <em>Journa</em>l files)
Cache Creek council supports petition seeking cannabis regulation

Petition asks for reform to licensing, oversight of production of cannabis for personal medical use

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
One in five tests in Fernie area coming back positive: doctor

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

Most Read