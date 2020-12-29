Grants enabled major sewage plant upgrades in Cache Creek

By Martin Dalsin

As with most areas of the world, COVID-19 brought significant changes to how we do even the most ordinary activities.

In Cache Creek we dealt with almost two-and-a-half months of flooding with just a few short breaks. We learned new ways of flood protection: the Hesko baskets were great to work with. More thanks than words can express go out to our public works crew, Emergency Support Services volunteers, members of council, the City of Kamloops, and many more who helped us out under extremely trying circumstances.

Thanks to great record keeping and diligent reporting, the village received 92 per cent of flood response costs back from the province, totalling $374,881.64.

The new Campbell Hill landfill started accepting waste after several years of delays, and a large new residential subdivision began development. At full build-out, it will have 70 homes.

Thanks to more than $1.4 million in funding from the Canada-British Columbia Infrastructure program, a major upgrade to the sewer system was completed. Two lift stations were replaced, and the treatment plant building got some much-needed upgrades. These upgrades will minimize future corrosion damage now that the process tanks are covered and ventilation has been added. In addition, several new staff safety initiatives were implemented.

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department received even more funding than they asked for toward wildfire protection equipment and training from the Fire Chiefs Association of BC.

Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton began working together toward hiring a shared Bylaw Enforcement Officer. The three communities hope to build on the success of the transit service collaboration with this joint initiative.

With assistance from the Northern Development Initiative Trust and the BC Interior Community Foundation, we established the Cache Creek Community Fund. The Fund will provide charitable donations for Cache Creek and area groups and individuals for years to come.

Martin Dalsin is the Chief Administrative Officer of the Village of Cache Creek.



