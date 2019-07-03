Group formed to address health care challenges

New group brings together representatives from Interior Health, local government, and more

The second meeting of the new Ashcroft Health Services Area Planning Table will discuss solutions for the challenges facing the Ashcroft Hospital emergency department. Photo: Barbara Roden

A group of regional representatives has committed to regular meetings to address health care concerns in the area.

Representatives from TNRD Area “I” and the municipalities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, along with First Nations community representatives, the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice, Interior Health, and members of the Patient Voices Network and the Healthcare and Wellness Coalition (WHAC) all met in Ashcroft on June 26 to discuss the urgency of forming a collaborative table.

The table will be comprised of local health care decision-makers to explore short- and long-term solutions to current gaps in local health services.

The Ashcroft Health Services Area Planning Table has agreed to meet regularly, and the next meeting—on July 16—will focus on the recent challenges of staffing the emergency department at the Ashcroft Hospital, which has resulted in temporary closures.

“By getting around a table together we’re able to share our concerns and discuss solutions,” says Planning Table member Barbara Roden, the mayor of Ashcroft.

“I’ve heard frustration from community members who feel that nothing is being done to address their health care concerns. By bringing representatives from the areas and organizations affected together, we can work to find solutions.”



