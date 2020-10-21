Halloween treats without any tricks for children of all ages

There are some spooky Halloween treats in store, including colouring and costume contests, a fireworks display in Cache Creek, and seasonal films at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Alexis Fotos/Pixabay)

Halloween at the HUB

Between now and the end of the month, kids can pick up a free Halloween colouring sheet at the Ashcroft HUB, colour it in, and drop it off by Oct. 31 for the chance to win some prizes.

On Halloween Day itself, the HUB will be open for trick-or-treating between 3 and 5 p.m. Kids are invited to show up in their costumes and go door-to-door inside the HUB to show off their Halloween finery and pick up some sweet treats. Pictures of kids in their costumes will be taken at the front door, and there will be prizes awarded.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in force, and parents/caregivers accompanying their children will be asked to wear masks while inside the HUB.

Halloween colouring contest

The Ashcroft Library is holding a Halloween Colouring Contest, open to people of all ages. You can pick up a colouring sheet from the library, or download your own; then colour it in, scan or take a picture of it, and email the result to ashlib@tnrd.ca by Friday, Oct. 30. Two winners will each receive a $25 Indigo card.

For more information, visit the library, email ashlib@tnrd.ca, or call (250) 453-9042.

Halloween fireworks in Cache Creek

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will once again be putting on a devilishly good fireworks display starting at 8 p.m. on Halloween night, and all are invited to attend and watch the show, which promises to be bigger and better than ever. The fireworks are set off from the top of the hill across Highway 1 from the fire hall, meaning you can get a great view from almost anywhere in Cache Creek, so hop in your car and stake out a good spot.

Halloween big screen treats

The Paramount Theatre in Kamloops has got into the Halloween spirit, and on Oct. 23 and 24 will be screening The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Ghostbusters (1984). On Oct. 30 and 31 there will be exciting COVID-ified special event screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). It’s all of the fun, with a dash of keeping everyone safe, so you can do the Time Warp again, but dammit, Janet, stay six feet from the next person!

Due to limitations on audience size at all showings, it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. For more information or to get tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3ipslvW.

Special yard waste pick-up in Ashcroft

To assist Ashcroft residents with their fall cleanup, additional waste pick-ups will be provided on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Village crew is only able to pick up branches less than 8” in diameter and 8’ in length; leaves/grass/twigs/weeds (cannot be bagged); non-refrigeration appliances; and old tires (off rims only). The maximum weight of any single item or bundle is 100 pounds; the total volume of material per address is four cubic metres; and garbage must be out where it can be picked up by equipment (but not on highway right-of-way), and in a defined pile on a level surface. Items must be kept separate (no mixing).

Garbage must not be against fences, signs, buildings, or retaining walls or it will not be picked up. There will be no pick-up list compiled, so there is no need to call the Village office if you have items you want collected; simply have them out by the dates noted.

Calling all artists

The Kamloops Arts Council is gearing up for its annual SMALL//works: A Great Big Teeny Tiny Art Show, and is looking for area artists to submit work for the show and sale.

The show is an opportunity for community members to buy small, one-of-a-kind, original artworks by local artists. Last year saw more than 350 works submitted and for sale for up to $300 each; many works were priced under $100.

Artists who are members of the Kamloops Arts Council are invited to contribute up to 10 pieces of smaller-sized artwork (a size guide is available). It’s a great opportunity for artists to show their work and make sales during the holiday season.

The show runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 19 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre in Kamloops, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Submissions are due by Nov. 1. For more information, go to www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Make your voice heard on future health care

Talking about future health care can be hard, especially as people near the end of their lives or are faced with a serious illness. The BC Centre for Palliative Care is asking for feedback about a guide that was created by a team in Boston and has been modified for use in British Columbia.

A 1.5 hour Zoom meeting to discuss the guide and get feedback from British Columbians will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29; it will be repeated from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nov. 4. During the session there will be a demonstration of the guide and the ability for participants to respond — verbally or via a chat box — to questions about how it is worded.

Feedback will be kept confidential, and any information shared will be anonymous, with the insights used to improve the guide for all British Columbians. and help people with serious illness talk about future health care. People who have these conversations are able to talk about what is important to them, and it takes a burden from family and friends, since knowing a person’s wishes helps prepare them to make decisions when the person cannot.

A $25 gift card will be offered to all participants. To register, email sstuerle@bc-cpc.ca.



