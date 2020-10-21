There are some spooky Halloween treats in store, including colouring and costume contests, a fireworks display in Cache Creek, and seasonal films at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Alexis Fotos/Pixabay)

There are some spooky Halloween treats in store, including colouring and costume contests, a fireworks display in Cache Creek, and seasonal films at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Alexis Fotos/Pixabay)

Halloween treats without any tricks for children of all ages

Plus a special yard waste pick-up in Ashcroft, a future health care survey, and more

Halloween at the HUB

Between now and the end of the month, kids can pick up a free Halloween colouring sheet at the Ashcroft HUB, colour it in, and drop it off by Oct. 31 for the chance to win some prizes.

On Halloween Day itself, the HUB will be open for trick-or-treating between 3 and 5 p.m. Kids are invited to show up in their costumes and go door-to-door inside the HUB to show off their Halloween finery and pick up some sweet treats. Pictures of kids in their costumes will be taken at the front door, and there will be prizes awarded.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in force, and parents/caregivers accompanying their children will be asked to wear masks while inside the HUB.

Halloween colouring contest

The Ashcroft Library is holding a Halloween Colouring Contest, open to people of all ages. You can pick up a colouring sheet from the library, or download your own; then colour it in, scan or take a picture of it, and email the result to ashlib@tnrd.ca by Friday, Oct. 30. Two winners will each receive a $25 Indigo card.

For more information, visit the library, email ashlib@tnrd.ca, or call (250) 453-9042.

Halloween fireworks in Cache Creek

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will once again be putting on a devilishly good fireworks display starting at 8 p.m. on Halloween night, and all are invited to attend and watch the show, which promises to be bigger and better than ever. The fireworks are set off from the top of the hill across Highway 1 from the fire hall, meaning you can get a great view from almost anywhere in Cache Creek, so hop in your car and stake out a good spot.

Halloween big screen treats

The Paramount Theatre in Kamloops has got into the Halloween spirit, and on Oct. 23 and 24 will be screening The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Ghostbusters (1984). On Oct. 30 and 31 there will be exciting COVID-ified special event screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). It’s all of the fun, with a dash of keeping everyone safe, so you can do the Time Warp again, but dammit, Janet, stay six feet from the next person!

Due to limitations on audience size at all showings, it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. For more information or to get tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3ipslvW.

Special yard waste pick-up in Ashcroft

To assist Ashcroft residents with their fall cleanup, additional waste pick-ups will be provided on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Village crew is only able to pick up branches less than 8” in diameter and 8’ in length; leaves/grass/twigs/weeds (cannot be bagged); non-refrigeration appliances; and old tires (off rims only). The maximum weight of any single item or bundle is 100 pounds; the total volume of material per address is four cubic metres; and garbage must be out where it can be picked up by equipment (but not on highway right-of-way), and in a defined pile on a level surface. Items must be kept separate (no mixing).

Garbage must not be against fences, signs, buildings, or retaining walls or it will not be picked up. There will be no pick-up list compiled, so there is no need to call the Village office if you have items you want collected; simply have them out by the dates noted.

Calling all artists

The Kamloops Arts Council is gearing up for its annual SMALL//works: A Great Big Teeny Tiny Art Show, and is looking for area artists to submit work for the show and sale.

The show is an opportunity for community members to buy small, one-of-a-kind, original artworks by local artists. Last year saw more than 350 works submitted and for sale for up to $300 each; many works were priced under $100.

Artists who are members of the Kamloops Arts Council are invited to contribute up to 10 pieces of smaller-sized artwork (a size guide is available). It’s a great opportunity for artists to show their work and make sales during the holiday season.

The show runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 19 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre in Kamloops, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Submissions are due by Nov. 1. For more information, go to www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Make your voice heard on future health care

Talking about future health care can be hard, especially as people near the end of their lives or are faced with a serious illness. The BC Centre for Palliative Care is asking for feedback about a guide that was created by a team in Boston and has been modified for use in British Columbia.

A 1.5 hour Zoom meeting to discuss the guide and get feedback from British Columbians will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29; it will be repeated from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nov. 4. During the session there will be a demonstration of the guide and the ability for participants to respond — verbally or via a chat box — to questions about how it is worded.

Feedback will be kept confidential, and any information shared will be anonymous, with the insights used to improve the guide for all British Columbians. and help people with serious illness talk about future health care. People who have these conversations are able to talk about what is important to them, and it takes a burden from family and friends, since knowing a person’s wishes helps prepare them to make decisions when the person cannot.

A $25 gift card will be offered to all participants. To register, email sstuerle@bc-cpc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Readers and writers can learn more at Thursday evening events

Just Posted

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lytton. The highway will be closed for eight hours starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 22. (Photo credit: BC Back Country)
Highway 1 from Spuzzum to Cache Creek to be closed for eight hours starting Oct. 22

Ten-hour closure will allow work to be done on bridge at Spuzzum

(from l) Fraser-Nicola candidates Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP), Jonah Timms (BC Green Party), Mike Bhangu (Independent), Dennis Adamson (Independent), and Jackie Tegart (BC Liberals) physically distancing after the All Candidates Forum in Ashcroft on Oct. 15. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Candidates face questions about health care, housing, and more

All five Fraser-Nicola candiates were at a forum in Ashcroft on Oct. 15

(front row, from l) Ashcroft and District Lions Club president Sue Peters; Joan Henderson of The Equality Project; Esther Lang from the Christmas Hamper committee; Trish Schachtel of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank; and Tim Hortons manager Damian Couture with members of the Lions Club. (Photo credit: Gareth Smart)
Smiles all round as Lions raise money for three local groups

Equality Project, food bank, Christmas hamper fund all benefit from Tim Hortons Smile Cookie sales

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek council decides to change meeting nights, start time

Council also takes first, brief look at water meters, noting cost of installation

BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart says that her party has pledged a $2 million investment in developing the McAbee Fossil Beds east of Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
BC Liberals promise $2 million investment in McAbee Fossil beds

Site has potential as a centre for education, research, and tourism

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
2 years after huge highway acid spill, Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

“Lengthy and involved” process provoked by complaint

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau and his family decide against trick-or-treating this year due to COVID

Adhering to local health authorities, Trudeau urges Canadians to do their part in following those guidelines

Most Read