A parade of vehicles celebrates former Ashcroft mayor Rod Craggs on his 92nd birthday, April 18, 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Happy birthday salute to former Ashcroft mayor

A convoy of vehicles paid tribute to Rod Craggs on his 92nd birthday

A convoy of more than three dozen vehicles—including two fire engines from the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department and three ambulances—drove past the home of Rod and Berni Craggs on Mesa Vista Drive in Ashcroft on April 18, to salute Rod on his 92nd birthday.

In 1964, only a few months after moving to Ashcroft, Rod became mayor of Ashcroft after the resignation of Rob Ayres and served out the rest of the term, which saw most of the streets in downtown Ashcroft paved for the first time. He has also served as Ashcroft’s fire chief, an ambulance attendant, a search and rescue volunteer, a telegraph operator, and CP stationmaster in Ashcroft.

Physical distancing protocols meant that no one could stop and say hello, but there were plenty of honks, waves, cheers, and happy birthday messages.


Berni and Rod Craggs. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

