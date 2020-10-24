Hazardous Waste Round-up in Cache Creek moved to Nov. 1

The TNRD’s free household hazardous waste round-up in Cache Creek has been rescheduled to take place on Nov. 1. (Photo credit: YouTube)

Mother Nature has caused the postponement of a Household Hazardous Waste Round-up planned for Cache Creek on Oct. 25.

Because of the recent unseasonal winter weather, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has postponed its free annual round-up event in Cache Creek by one week. It will now take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 in the lower parking lot of the Cache Creek Community Hall (near the Visitor Information Centre).

Make note of the time change: clocks fall back by one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The event is an opportunity for residents of Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and the surrounding area to bring in hard-to-dispose-of items for safe and environmentally friendly disposal.

Household hazardous waste is any waste from your home that is considered to be dangerous or which you have reason to believe could be hazardous, and it should never be put in the garbage. Commonly accepted examples of hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oil, antifreeze, flammables, poisons, corrosives, adhesives, grease/tar, gasoline/kerosene, pesticides, fertilizers, devices containing mercury, and pool or lab chemicals.

It’s also a place to dispose of items where the contents are not identifiable. If you have mystery containers that have lost their labels but contain something you believe might be dangerous, bring them along to the event for safe disposal.

This event is for residential waste only; business and commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted. Anyone bringing items should ensure that they are safely stored within the vehicle, and be aware that attendants will not remove items from the back seats of vehicles.

The event will comply with all B.C. public health authority guidelines, in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. For more information, please call 1-877-377-2596 or email recycleright@tnrd.ca.



