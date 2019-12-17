‘Hello Santa: Can you travel around the world in one night?’

Letters to Santa from Ms C. Marlow’s Grade 1/2 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: Do you have a daughter? I am 6 years old and I like to play on the swings with my friends. My wish for the earth is that people pick up the garbage because I want the earth to be all nice. My wish for my family is that my baby sister and my mom have a good sleep. I don’t know if you do this but could you please bring me a real puppy? Thank you! Have a nice Christmas Eve! Love From Brielle

Dear Santa: Are you allergic to cats? I am 7 years old and I like to play Minecraft with Max. My wish for the earth is that it be nice and clean and healthy. My wish for my family is that they have an extremely good Christmas. Please could you bring me a Smart phone? Thank you! Have a good time eating cookies! From Callum

Dear Santa: Santa, do you have some kids? I am 6 years old and I like to play in Stick World with my brother and my friends. My wish for the earth is that people are good recyclers. My wish for my family is that my Nanny in Hope will come back in a few days. Please could you bring me a TV with lots of games? Thank you! Have a good sleep. Love Connor

Hello Santa: Do you like Christmas cookies and do you have a dog? I am 6 years old and I like to play video games. My wish for the earth is that people recycle. My wish for my family is that they be happy. Please could you bring me a Fort Night video. Thank you! Love Cyrus

Hello Santa: How is your day going and do you have a kid? I am 7 years old and I like to play at Stick World with Ryan. My wish for the earth is that people don’t pollute the ocean and that people don’t put plastic in the garbage, they should put it in the recycling. My wish for my family is that they get to go on a vacation on Christmas day to a hotel. Please could you bring me lots of houses so I can build zombie apocalypse town. Thank you! Have a good Christmas! Love Jack Kid

Dear Santa: Do your elves have a family? I am 6 1/2 years old and I like to play baseball with my family. My wish for the earth is that people will take care of the earth and put stuff in the garbage and recycling. My wish for my family is that we can play together more often. Please could you bring me a skateboard, Beyblades, and an arena? Thank you! Have a great time working and doing good stuff for the elves. Love Jacob

Hello Santa: How many elves do you have? I am 6 years old and I like to make my family toast for breakfast. My wish for the earth is that is has lots of health. My wish for my family is that they are happy for everything they get for Christmas. Please could you bring me a Nintendo Switch? Thank you! Have a great Christmas! Love Jovie

Hi Santa: How many Rudolphs do you have? Can I ride in your sleigh with you? I am 6 years old and I like to play cops and robbers with Ryan. My wish for the earth is for people to keep the rivers clean so I can go fishing. My wish for my dad is that he gets a Ninja. Please could you bring me a skate board, my size? Thank you! Have a great reindeer ride. From Kento

Hi Santa: How many reindeers do you have? I am 6 years old and I like to play princesses with my friends. My wish for the earth is to let it stay nice and clean for animals. My wish for my family is that my Papa could come back alive. Please could you bring me a Nintendo Switch? Thank you! Have a good day! Love Lily

Dear Santa: How do you make toys? I am 6 years old and I like to play with my best friend Callum. My wish for the earth is that it stays clean and people throw away their garbage. My wish for my family is that they have a lovely dinner. Please could you bring me a Tech Deck? Thank you! Have a good Christmas! From Max

Hi Santa: What is it like living at the North Pole? I am 6 years old and I like to play with my baby sister and Brea. My wish for the earth is that nobody litters in the ocean and in the mountains. My wish for my family is that we all hang out together and go have dinner at DQ. Please could you bring me a baby doll? Thank you! Have a nice day. From Olivia

Dear Santa: Do you have kids? I am 7 years old and I like to play around with my friends. My wish for the earth is that everybody would stop littering because it is no good for the earth. My wish for my family is that they have a good Christmas. Please could you bring me an American Girl Doll? Thank you! Have a great Christmas. Love Rya

Hi Santa: Do you have any kids or are the elves your kids? I am 7 years old and I like to play with my brand new military truck. My wish for the earth is for aliens and humans to come and play with each other. My wish for my family is for everyone to have everything they want. Please could you bring me an Area 51 suit with a gun? Thank you! Have a good summer. From Ryan

Hello Santa: Can you travel around the world in one night? I am 6 years old and I like to get presents at Christmas. My wish for the earth is that we always keep it clean. My wish for my family is that everyone gets what they want for Christmas. Please could you bring me another Poopsie Slime? Thank you! Have a good Christmas. From Shanaaya

Dear Santa: Do you have kids and how old are you? I am 6 years old and I like to ride horses with my mom. My wish for the earth is that it will always stay healthy and that no one litters. My wish for my family is that they always stay safe. Please could you bring me some briars and unicorn briars? Thank you! Have a good time delivering presents. From Sophia

Hi Santa: Do you have any kids? I am 7 years old and I like to play video games. My wish for the earth is that is has a lot of animals. My wish for my family is that they are healthy. Please could you bring me a RC car? Thank you! Have a nice day. Good bye Tasien

Dear Santa: What does your sleigh look like? I am 6 years old and I like to play with my brother with mattresses and build forts and make walls for buildings. My wish for the earth is that no one litters. My wish for my family is that they have a good and happy life. Please could you bring me a lot of Pokeballs in rainbow colours? Thank you! Have a happy Christmas! From Vincent



