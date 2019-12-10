‘Hi Santa: Remember when your elves called me a monster?’

Letters to Santa from Ms M. Marlow’s Grade 3/4 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: My name is Avery. I am 8 years old and I love Math. I like to make crafts out of recycled materials. How are the reindeer doing? My wish for the Earth is for people to stop using plastic. I wish for food for the people in need. I am wishing for a Cosmo robot. I am grateful for my life. Thank you for everything. Bye Santa. From Avery

Hi Santa: My name is Axiano. I like hockey and I like soccer. I have been a good boy. I wish that people would not litter. I would like for people in need to have better clothes. How are the reindeer doing? My wish for the Earth is for people to stop using plastic. I wish for food for the people in need. Please bring me laser X tag. I am grateful for everything. From Axiano

Hi Santa: My name is Carson. I am 8 years old. I really love hockey and my cat Starsky. I really like to play soccer in my yard too. How is Rudolph doing? I wish that people would keep our water clean and stop littering. Please bring food and water, a pillow and a blanket to the people in need. I am grateful for my family. Please bring me a PS4 controller and some games. Thank you for all the presents you brought me before. Good bye Santa! From Carson

Hi Santa: My name is Casey. I am 8 years old. I like learning everything there is to know about the Titanic. I really like to play with my remote control vehicles. I wish that people would stop littering. Please bring clothes and food to the needy. Please bring me snap circuit rover. I am grateful for everything I have in my life. Thanks for all the gifts and treats we get Santa. Merry Christmas Santa! From Casey

Hi Santa: My name is Damon. I am 8 years old. I like soccer and hockey. I wish that people would stop littering. Please bring food, water and a house to people in need. How old are you Santa? Please bring me an X box, and a game called GTA. I am grateful that Santa gives us presents. Hope the weather is good and there are no blizzards when you’re on the way to give us presents! From Damon

Hi Santa: My name is Ethan. I am 8 years old and was born in 2010. I wonder how many elves you have? I wish that there would be no litter on the earth. Please bring Roblox for people in need. I would like you to bring me lots of BB8s. I wish that people would not litter. Thank you for bringing me STEM JR. See You!! From Ethan

Hi Santa: My name is Fifi. I live in Ashcroft and I am 8 years old. I like to cook at home. Does Rudolph have a girlfriend? I wish that people would stop littering the Earth and the water. Please bring the people in need a house and toys. I am grateful for my awesome class. Please bring me 12 poopsies and a LOL OMG doll with a house. Thank you Santa for making all my wishes come true. Goodbye! Love Fifi

Hi Santa: My name is Hailey. I really like animals. How is Rudolph’s nose? I wish the Earth had more nature. Please bring the people in need houses. I am grateful for my brother and sisters and my Mom and Dad. Please bring me a big stuffy turtle. Love Hailey

Dear Santa: My name is Jackson. I am 8 years old. I really like spending time with my Grandpa. How is Rudolph doing? I wish people would stop littering and stop using single use plastic. Please bring food and clothes to the needy. I am grateful that if we try we can help homeless people. Please bring me a bruder toys. Hope you have a merry, merry Christmas. Thank you for all your hard work and thank you for bringing us toys. Good bye Santa! Safe travels!! From Jackson

Hi Santa: My name is Jayden and I live in Nicomen. I really like to make books and I also like to do Math. How old are you? How are the reindeer this year? I wish that people would stop using plastic. Please give money to people in need. Please bring me a PS3. I am grateful for my family. Thank you for granting my wish. Bye Saint Nick! Love Jayden

Hi Santa: My name is Kairi. I am 8 years old. I really like to do Math. I like playing Mods that I play on Minecraft. I really like playing Barbies and playing with my LOL dolls. Do you like to play Minecraft Santa? I wish that everyone on Earth had food. I am grateful for my friends. Please bring me a short skirt for Christmas. Thank you for life. See you Santa! Love Kairi

Dear Santa: My name is Kenzie. I am 8 years old. I really like Christmas because it’s spending time with your family. It’s not only about what you get or what you don’t get. How do you get all the presents delivered on Christmas Eve? Please bring shelters for the people who are in need. I wish that everyone that lived on the earth would take care of the earth by not buying plastic water bottles. They should buy reusable water bottles. I am grateful for my family, friends, school and home. Please bring me a kid’s sewing machine. Hope you have a merry, merry Christmas. Good bye Santa! See you next year! Love from Kenzie Ho Ho Ho

Hi Santa: My name is Liam. I love go pro and dirtbiking. I am 8 years old. Do you play Minecraft? I wonder if Mrs. Claus does? I wish that people would stop using plastic water bottles and stop littering them. Please bring more food and houses to the needy. I am grateful for my family. Please bring me a go pro. Thank you for my family Santa. Thank you also for my elf Toby. Bye bye Santa! From Liam

Ho ho ho Santa: My name is Mark. I love the movie Small Soldiers. I am 8 years old. I like to skateboard. How is Rudolph? I wish that people would stop littering. Please bring blankets and stuff so they can be warm on cold nights. I am grateful for my brother. I will let you know what I would like you to bring me when I see you in the mall. Thank you for a good Christmas. Love Mark HO HO HO!!

Hi Santa: My name is Mason. I live in a small town in Canada. I really like to make books and play with my brother. I wonder how old you are Santa? I wish that the Earth was clean. Please bring food and homes to the people in need. I am very grateful for my brother. Please bring me a phone and a map. From Mason

Hi Santa: My name is Memphis. I slept under the table waiting for you last year. Also remember when your elves called me a monster. I love beanie babies. How is the North Pole? I wish that people would be more responsible with their garbage and not throw it on the ground. Please bring the poor people some money. I am grateful for my family. Please bring me more beanie boos. I am grateful for the money I’ve been given. Thank you for life Santa. Good bye Santa! Love from Memphis

Hi Santa: My name is Michaela. I am 8 years old. I really love horses and I love my dog. I love to play fetch with her. What does Rudolph’s nose and body look like? I wish people would stop littering everywhere. Please bring more houses for people to live in who don’t have homes. I am grateful for my family and my dog. Please bring me a real horse and a puppy. Thank you for giving gifts out all over the world. Good bye Santa! Love Michaela

Hi Santa: My name is Preslee. I really like to play outside in the snow. How is Rudolph’s nose doing? I wonder how old you are Santa? I wish that there were more bottle depots and no litter on our earth. Please bring toys to the children in need. I am grateful that I have a sister. Please bring me a hoverboard and an Iphone. Thank you for the presents. Bye St. Nick! Love Preslee D.

Hi Santa: My name is Presli. I really like dancing. I wonder how old you are Santa? I wish that climate change would stop. I wish that people in need could have homes. I am grateful for Dance and I am thankful for my friends. Please bring me an apple watch. Bye! Love Presli S.

Hi Santa: My name is Sky. I am 9 years old. I really like to ride my bike and I like to run. Are you real Santa? I wish people would stop using so much plastic. Please bring food to the needy. I am grateful for my food and my family. Please bring me some good snacks for school for my lunch. Hope you have a merry, merry Christmas. Thank you for making it snow when it does. Good bye Santa! From Sky



