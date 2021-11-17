Historic Hat Creek gift shop opening for Christmas shopping

Store has many unique gifts, and customers don’t have to worry about supply chain or delivery issues

The gift shop at Historic Hat Creek will be open for four weekends starting Nov. 20, providing a unique shopping opportunity in the run-up to Christmas. (Photo credit: HHC)

Worried about supply chain issues and empty shelves as you hunt for Christmas gifts? Does online shopping leave you cold? Help is at hand.

For the second year in a row, the gift shop at Historic Hat Creek will be opening to allow people to do some Christmas shopping, even though the site is now closed for the season. You can shop in person close to home from fully stocked shelves, find unique gift items, and take them home with you, so they’ll definitely arrive in time for the holidays.

Last year the shop opened at Christmas, even though the site was closed all year due to the pandemic, in part because staff had stocked up on items at the annual CanGift Expo in Toronto, the largest gift show in the country. This year, says general manager Debbie Paternoster, the shop is opening because staff asked if it could.

“They wanted to open the store up because they miss people, even though we haven’t been closed for very long,” she says. “They asked if they could open up for a few shifts, and I said if they’re willing, then I am.”

The gift shop will be open on Nov. 20/21; Nov. 26/27; Dec. 4/5; and Dec. 11/12, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Last year customers had to call to book a time, but Paternoster says that this year people can drop by anytime. Masks are mandatory, and COVID protocols are the same as at any other retail store.

Paternoster says that the gift shop has a wide range of gifts, ranging from stocking stuffers to leather handbags and totes.

“There are unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else. We have First Nations items, jewellery, games, ornaments, wind chimes, mugs and tableware, slippers, and clothing, including a wide range of T-shirts.”

In addition to offering a great shopping experience, Paternoster says there will be a door prize. Customers who make a purchase will also be able to draw a ticket for a “surprise” special, which could be a discount on their purchase or a gift certificate for use next season at the Historic Hat Creek restaurant.

“We have lots of stock, so shop local,” says Paternoster. “We have a whole store full of beautiful things.”



