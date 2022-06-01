Hit the trail and take part in the Explore Clinton Challenge

Clinton Trail Day starts on June 4, and people are being encouraged to explore the community’s trails, take part in some fun activities, and collect stamps to be eligible for prize draws at a special event on July 19. (Photo credit: Kelly Funk)

Clinton has an extensive series of walking trails, and residents should dust off their walking shoes or hiking boots in preparation for Clinton Trail Day and the Explore Clinton Challenge, which starts on June 4 and runs through July 19.

“The purpose of the program is to get people out to explore Clinton’s trails,” explains Kat Chatten, the village’s community development coordinator. To encourage folks to take part, participants can pick up a trail passport, which will be available online at the Explore Clinton Facebook page starting on June 3 and can be printed off from there; paper copies can also be picked up at the village office.

The passport shows all of Clinton’s trails, and also contains mini adventures and bonus fun activities. Complete the adventures and activities and collect stamps on your passport, which can then be used to enter prize draws at a volunteer event being held at the Clinton Memorial Hall on July 19.

“The mini adventures will include local challenges, such as clues that will lead you to where a stamp is hidden,” says Chatten. “The bonus fun activities will include trivia questions, in-person and online scavenger hunts, and social media contests, and they’re all good for stamps on your passport.

“To get stamps, just head to the trail or location in the passport, which has instructions about how and where to collect stamps. There will also be a list of the days the mini challenges and other activities will be happening, so people should keep an eye on the Explore Clinton Facebook page.”

Chatten says that it’s a way to get people outdoors to explore Clinton and its trails, especially with the nice weather here. She adds that it’s something people can do at their leisure, and is for all age groups.

The event kicks off on BC Trails Day, and is being done in conjunction with the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. Chatten says that in addition to the trail map inside the passports, a Clinton trail guide will be published shortly in both online and paper versions. The Village of Clinton website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/) also has trail maps.

Once participants have collected their stamps and filled their passport, they can bring it to a special volunteer event which is being held at the Memorial Hall starting at 7 p.m. on July 19. The stamps can be entered for prize draws, so the more stamps you collect, the more chances you have to win.

“It’s a community event where people can come and mingle, and see what local non-profits and other organizations we have,” says Chatten. “People can learn what they’re all about, and hopefully find some volunteer experiences they want to participate in. It’s also a way of showing appreciation for all the hard work our volunteers do.”

Chatten adds that Clinton’s Citizen of the Year event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 1. It will be recognizing deserving citizens from the past three years, and details of how to nominate someone will be coming shortly.

Any community groups, organizations, or non-profits that would like to have a display at the volunteer event on July 19 can apply by sending an email to cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton