The Alzheimer Society of B.C. hosts free weekly webinars to help those dealing with dementia. (Photo credit: Stock image)

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. hosts free weekly webinars to help those dealing with dementia. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Holidays can be challenging for those dealing with dementia

Free webinars provide strategies for coping with dementia-related issues

The winter season brings with it many different festivals and holidays, and a large part of them is being with family and friends. The current COVID-19 situation is adding new challenges and uncertainty to what can be an already stressful time; a feeling that is even more acute for people affected by dementia.

Remembering a grandchild’s name, being included in group conversations, or visiting a new place are all experiences that may challenge a person living with the disease and affect their experience of the holidays. This year’s holiday gatherings will undoubtedly look different, and that uncertainty can add additional challenges for people living with dementia, caregivers, family members, and friends.

“The holidays can present difficulties for people living with dementia for a multitude of reasons,” Carly Gronlund, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Provincial Coordinator, explains. “Large groups of people, different activities happening at the same time, background noise, unfamiliar places, and visual stimulus like flickering candles: these factors can all easily lead to sensory overload for a person living with dementia.

“It’s important to understand what a person may find challenging, so that we can adapt accordingly. Even small changes can make a big difference and ensure everyone has the best holiday experience possible.”

To increase awareness and provide strategies to help caregivers and people living with dementia prepare for the holidays during COVID-19, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering help. The society hosts free dementia education webinars every Wednesday at 2 p.m. for anyone affected by dementia or interested in learning more.

On Nov. 18, caregivers will learn how to adapt their plans to minimize stress and maximize connection during the holiday season. This session will provide strategies on several topics, including gift giving and visiting in care.

Nov. 25 will be the first of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s new “Lived Experience” webinar series, which has been created by people with lived experience of the disease. In this webinar, two people living with dementia will share the impact of COVID-19 on their preparations for this holiday season. The session will focus on the experience that people living with dementia have and explore why it looks different, including the differences for someone who lives with a partner compared to someone who lives alone in the community.

On Dec. 2 the webinar will be “Virtual Visits: Making the most of video calling”, which explores strategies to maximize success when video calling. “Long Distance Caregiving” is the subject of the webinar on Dec. 9, and will look at practical tips on providing meaningful caregiving support from a distance. On Dec. 16 the topic is “Driving and Dementia”: learn how dementia may affect a person’s driving abilities, and strategies to ease the transition for driving cessation.

To register for any of these webinars, visit https://bit.ly/3nsXSQo.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alzheimer's Disease

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Get ready for Plaid Friday in Ashcroft and shop local

Just Posted

Canadian money, stock photo, no date.
Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton benefit from surprise funding

Communities receiving total of $1.5 million in Safe Restart grants

Last year’s South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society Toys for Joys drive-thru in Ashcroft was a huge success, but a few changes have had to be made to this year’s campaign, taking place on Nov. 20. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Toys for Joys and Santa for Seniors help make a happy Christmas

Anyone donating to Toys for Joys on Nov. 20 will receive a free hot beverage from Tim Hortons

The Lytton RCMP detachment is decked out for the holidays, but this Christmas tree is much more than just a festive decoration; it’s a key part of the “Adopt an Elder” campaign. (Photo credit: Sgt. Curtis Davis)
Lytton RCMP spreading some holiday cheer this Christmas season

‘Adopt an Elder’ campaign will provide welcome gifts and show respect to elders and seniors

Can your Christmas light display be seen from the International Space Station? Then sign up to be part of the Ashcroft/Cache Creek Christmas Lights tour, which starts on Dec. 1. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Christmas lights tour promises holiday cheer and festive feelings

Residents and businesses in Ashcroft and Cache Creek can take part, with prizes for the favourites

New Clinton CAO Murray Daly. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New Clinton CAO notes ‘unique challenges’ of small communities

Murray Daly says he’s planning on being in Clinton for a while

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Most Read