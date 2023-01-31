Jason and Pharis Romero of Horsefly, B.C. have been nominated for a JUNO for Traditional Album of the Year. (Patrick King photo)

Horsefly’s Romeros nominated for Juno with newest album Tell ‘em You Were Gold

They have won three Junos previously

Three-time Juno Award winners Jason and Pharis Romero of Horsefly, B.C. have been nominated once again.

Their latest album, Tell ‘em You Were Gold, is in the running for Traditional Album of the Year.

In a Facebook post the Romeros noted the project would not have been possible without Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, musicians Patrick Metzger, John Reischman, Grace Forest, Trent Freeman and Marc Jenkins, engineer John Raham at Afterlife Studios, and D. James Goodwin who did the mastering.

Previously the Romeros have taken home Juno Awards in 2021 for Bet on Love, in 2019 for Sweet Old Religion and in 106 for A Wanderer I’ll Stay – all in the category of Traditional Album of the Year.

A double vinyl version of the album was released on Jan. 27.

The 2023 Juno Awards will be held March 13 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta.

A video of one of the songs on the new album – Souvenir – was filmed on location in the historic 153 Mile Store.

