Hot, beaten, and energized: Ashcroft seniors at Canada 55+ Games

Dianne Quinn from Merritt (l) and Ashcroft’s Maria Russell-Martin at the Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops in August. (Photo credit: Submitted) Ashcroft’s John Farmer (l) and Bob Ewashen from Creston at the Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops in August. (Photo credit: Submitted)

By Maria Russell Martin

The Canada 55+ Games were recently held in Kamloops after a two-year delay due to COVID.

More than 2,500 participants from all across Canada (including Yukon and Northwest Territories) descended on the Tournament Capital for 26 events ranging from tennis to Scrabble. It was a hot and gruelling week: some participants withdrew, and those of us who stayed battled the heat with warrior-like conviction.

The Ashcroft and District Tennis Association had two participants in the Games. John Farmer from Ashcroft — along with Bob Ewashen from Creston — fought hard to place in the 75+ Men’s Doubles. Dianne Quinn from the Merritt Tennis Club and Maria Russell Martin from the Ashcroft Tennis Club partnered up in the 70+ Ladies Doubles, but could not keep their lead in the final game, so sadly, no medals. As an aside, Diane did bring home a bronze to her club in another event.

