HUB Society board happy about decision regarding former school

School District No. 74 recently voted to transfer ownership of former Ashcroft Elementary to the HUB

Members of the Ashcroft HUB Society board celebrate the recent decision of School District No. 74 to transfer ownership of the former Ashcroft Elementary School property to the society. (Photo credit: River Winwood)

The Ashcroft HUB Society board of directors is celebrating School District No. 74’s (SD74) decision to transfer ownership of the former Ashcroft Elementary School property to the society.

At its March 2 meeting, the board of trustees for SD74 narrowly voted to transfer the property for a “nominal fee” to the society, which has been operating the site since August 2015. The school closed in June 2015.

The motion also directed staff to provide information about possible considerations to ensure that taxpayers’ and the board’s interests are maintained in a disposal of the property.

The subject is on the agenda for the board’s next meeting, on April 6. SD74 management has engaged legal advice regarding the disposal process and possible considerations. The recommendations for the board’s initial steps in the process are to obtain a market value appraisal and an environmental assessment on the property.

These reports will guide the next steps in the process, and further information will be provided to the board as it is available.

HUB Society executive director Vicky Trill notes that this process will take some time, but says that the HUB’s directors are looking forward to working out the details with SD74. She also wants to thank local communities for their advocacy on behalf of the HUB.

“Without your support, the building may not have continued to be accessible for local people,” she says.

“The HUB board is working diligently on planning for a long future, with the purpose of continuing to support local communities with programs and services that increase opportunities for all to participate in wellness, recreation, and the arts.

“To be successful in these endeavours, we will need everyone’s help. We are looking for champions who can donate some time, provide expertise, or give monetarily. We look forward to working together with partners to ensure that the Ashcroft HUB continues now and far into the future!”



