HUB summer camps are carrying on despite evacuation alert

Limited spaces still available for the remaining camps, including dance and arts

Summer camps are now in full swing at the Ashcroft HUB, and are continuing through the evacuation alert that was put in place for Ashcroft on July 14 due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

HUB executive director Vicky Trill says that the camps will run as planned. However, since an evacuation order could be imposed at any time, parents (or a child’s designated ride) are being asked to stay within close proximity of the HUB (10 minutes’ drive or less) while camps are in session.

She is also recommending that parents download the Voyent Alert emergency notification system app for the Village of Ashcroft on their phone. Any evacuation order will be transmitted via the app, which can be downloaded from your device’s app store or at https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/.

The HUB has an emergency plan in place in case evacuation is necessary. Parents or caregivers of children participating in the camps can phone the HUB at (250) 453-9177 for details.

Science Camp, Tie-Dye Camp, and Art Camp have already taken place. This week (July 20 to 23) is Wizard Camp, and the WRAPS Fine Arts Camp is coming up from July 27 to 30. There are still spaces available for the arts camp, which features singing, art, and theatre for kids aged seven to 13. The pre-registration cost is $30 for the entire camp; day registration is also available for $30 per day.

Movie Making Camp runs from July 26 to 30, followed by Dance Camp (Aug. 3 to 6), Jurassic Park Camp (Aug. 10 to 12), Build a Business Camp (Aug. 13 to 20), and Crazy Café Camp (Aug. 24 to 27). There is a waiting list for Crazy Café, but all the other remaining camps have limited spaces available.

For more information, call the HUB at the number above or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com. You can register online for any of the camps at https://bit.ly/3iEsePp.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

A happy participant in one of the HUB summer camps shows off her creation. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)