In 1897, a new steamer on the Fraser River promises luxurious travel along the Cariboo Road

An advertisement in the June 19, 1897 issue of the Journal advertising the steamer Charlotte, which plied the Fraser River between Soda Creek (east of Williams Lake) and Quesnel and offered travellers a welcome alternative to the stagecoach for part of the journey to the goldfields. (Photo credit: Journal archives) The steamer Charlotte pictured at Quesnel in 1898. ‘Wanda Antoine’ (June 15, 1972): ‘Wanda Antoine, who will compete in the B.C. Indian Princess Contest on Pow Wow Day at Kamloops June 15–18. Wanda is wearing a purple leather ensemble with head band and moccasins matching in purple leather, trimmed with beads and fringe. She is the daughter of Mrs. Bella Antoine of Cache Creek.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Girl Guides Bake Sale’ (June 15, 1972): ‘Sheila MacIvor, Rosemary Brezina, and Debby Friesen were three of the group of Girl Guides selling at their bake sale last Saturday at Jimmy’s Store to raise money, and did very well.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JUNE 19, 1897

Telephone To Basque: The telephone wire recently put up between the Ashcroft [railway] station and Basque is in good working order and will be quite an additional saving to the employees of the railroad. Instruments have been put up at two or three stations connecting with flag stations.

Clinton School: F. Soues, government agent at Clinton, is advertising for sealed tenders to be received by him up to noon of Monday, the 5th day of July, 1897, for the construction of a school house, etc., at Clinton.

Ferry At Spences Bridge: Mr. Trodden is building a new ferry boat at Spences Bridge to run on the Thompson in place of the old one carried away a few weeks ago by high water.

Ashcroft Public School: The scholars recently opened a correspondence with a large school in Trenton, N.J. The idea is to give the scholars of the school a living interest in the customs, people, and geography generally of the places outside their own locality; and from an education standpoint it is bound to be both interesting and profitable.

Steamship Travel To Goldfields: The furnishing and decorating of the steamer Charlotte is now completed, and it may be safely asserted that for comfort and elegance the steamer is a credit to her owners and a delight to the fortunate individuals whose lot it is to travel up or down the river [from Soda Creek to Quesnel]. Farthest forrard on the passenger deck is the smokers saloon in the form of a semi-circle, the curve to bows being all glazed, and the cabin furnished with seats and tables. Passing aft through glazed doors we enter the dining saloon, the glazed side of which permits the passengers to enjoy both the beauties of the river scenery and the dainty confections prepared by the clever cook at one and the same time. Passing still further aft through another glazed door the ladies’ saloon is entered, and here is found a truly charming apartment. The sound of footfalls is deadened by a handsome Brussels carpet. The seats beneath the curved stern and side windows are upholstered in nanoon plush, and there are several cosy, comfortable looking chairs quite capable of creating in their occupant’s mind oblivion to the weariness and discomfort which have heretofore necessarily accompanied a journey to Cariboo. Opening on to this saloon are several staterooms, each of which contain two berths, a washstand, &c. There are on board fifteen of these staterooms, models of neatness and cleanliness. Passing out of the ladies’ saloon is the promenade deck. Altogether the Charlotte is a credit to her owners, her crew, and to the river on which she floats.

100 YEARS AGO: JUNE 16, 1922

Hat Creek Look-Out: A party from the Forestry Department, Kamloops , passed through here the early part of this week on their way to Upper Hat Creek to erect a look-out station.

Booze Running: G.H. Greenwood, Chief Provincial Constable of Lillooet Police District, passed through Ashcroft the early part of this week on his way to Kamloops, with a prisoner from Quesnel, who has been charged with booze-running.

Good Business: The Red Arrow Motor service seems to have struck the popular idea in the jitney business this summer judging from the business the boys have been getting here. They meet all trains at Ashcroft and handle passengers to any point in the interior.

Trying To Get Planet Signal; Marconi On Atlantic Endeavouring To Receive Radio Message From Planet Mars: New York, June 15: Taking advantage of the closer approach of Mars, William Marconi is out on the Atlantic in a yacht, trying to receive a radio message from the planet. Marconi, who is Italy’s chief inventor and perfecter of wireless, has believed for years that the inhabitants of Mars are trying to communicate with the Earth by radio. Last winter, he said, he picked up messages of 150,000 meter wave length, which is greater than any sent on this planet, and he is convinced the sender must have been stationed in another world.

The Male Flapper: We have heard much of the female flapper. We know now that she wears short skirts, bobs her hair, powders her nose and paints her cheeks. As yet, we have heard little of the male flapper —that male vamp who greases his hair, stands on the street corner and, between puffs of his cigarette, comments on his female counterpart going down the street. His clothes have a “speedy” cut. He is sleek from head to foot. Who knows, from his pink and white baby complexion, but that he too indulges in a touch of paint? If anyone should ask him point blank what his purpose in life is he would probably blink. If pressed for an answer he would shake his head. The question would be too deep for him.

75 YEARS AGO: JUNE 19, 1947

Steel Arrives For Swimming Pool: This week 9,000 feet of steel rods arrived for reinforcing the swimming pool [in Ashcroft]. Word has been received from the C.N.R. and the Public Works Department in regard to laying the pipe cross the bridge, and running a drain under the C.N.R. track, and these are favorable, and approval of these are expected soon.

Visits Ashcroft Cannery: Mr. G.G. Lister, general manager Canadian Canners (Western) Ltd., and Mr. Evans, director Canadian Canners (Western) Ltd., accompanied by Mr. E. McCahill, general manager Canadian Canners Ltd. of Hamilton, Ont., were in Ashcroft over the weekend inspecting his company’s plant here. Mr. McCahill was impressed with the size of tomato and other field plants here, as in Ontario they were just planting when he left.

Good Sports: You can’t have everything your own way — unless you are a genius or a hermit — warn National Health authorities. Growing children need to be taught that they aren’t the only “pebbles on the beach”, and can’t expect to hold life’s spotlight all the time. Medical science warns that the self-centred child will most likely grow up moody and lonely.

50 YEARS AGO: JUNE 15, 1972

Savona: Savona at this moment is the site of a major flood and people concerned are working around the clock to keep their homes from being damaged too heavily. Some residents have already had to leave their homes and possibly more will have to before the water goes down.

Flooding Conditions Started To Get Serious On Thompson River: Flooding conditions started to get serious for a second time on the Thompson River last Monday causing the sand bagging of several homes and properties. Rock fill has been applied as needed to halt erosion. One family was evacuated from a sandbagged home and being temporarily housed in the United Church Hall. The high on the river should be today, but meanwhile it moves at a dangerous pace, with roads and telephone poles being eroded above and below Ashcroft. Clean-up and salvage was performed at Juniper Beach and Walhachin.

Notice: Motorcycle Regulations: As a result of several complaints received at this RCMP office from residents of Ashcroft and Cache Creek, it will be necessary to step up enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Act in relation to the operation of motorcycles. Several instances have been reported of persons riding unlicensed motorcycles around the various subdivisions within the two villages without wearing proper helmets, etc. Parent are also reminded that they may be prosecuted for allowing unlicensed youngsters to ride motorcycles on public roads.



