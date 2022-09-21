In 1897, a Nicola woman shoots and kills an uninvited visitor

125 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 25, 1897
A Land Slide: About 2 o’clock p.m. last Sunday the people of Ashcroft noticed a great volume of dust rising from the river bank a mile below town on the opposite side of the river. A puff of dust would come from one point then from another a hundred rods away, and it was soon seen that an enormous mass of earth had sunk down many feet and acting as a wedge evidently had pushed the entire river bank for nearly half a mile into the stream. The area involved seems to be 150 acres or more and it is a curious and interesting sight to see this monstrous slide gradually pushing its way into the Thompson River and being gradually washed away by the powerful current.
Fatal Shooting: Jas. Hamilton, an old timer living on Slate creek, Nicola, was shot last Saturday evening by Mrs. T. Rabbit, of the same neighbourhood. As the report goes, Hamilton, who has been a little off mentally, visited the house of Mrs. Rabbit during the absence of her husband and forced his way to her room although warned away. The shooting resulted in the death of Hamilton the following morning.
100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 23, 1922
Clinton Races: It is reported that the Clinton Race Committee cleared about $200 for the town at the annual races. This amount, we understand, will be devoted towards defraying expenses in connection with the building of the memorial hall.
Barkerville: The Labour Day picnic for the kiddies of Barkerville and district was held in town owing to the wet weather, but nevertheless everything went off in fine style. In the morning the children were all taken for a drive in cars, and on their return they sat down to heaps of eatables. During the afternoon sports of various kinds were indulged in, which young and old enjoyed. Perhaps the event which created the most excitement of all was the nail driving contest for the ladies.
75 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 25, 1947
Indian Summer Here: Indian summer is here and is welcome after the cool and frosty weather we had in Spences Bridge last week, too bad Jack Frost made his appearance so early, as the tomatoes and other garden vegetables out in the fields were at their prime. However, the damage was slight and we hope the nice weather will continue until all the harvesting is done.
Savona: Believe it or not, while fishing at Leighton Lake Saturday an 8 pound trout jumped into Charlie Wilson’s boat. His son Stanley was with him and they were both tickled.
50 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 21, 1972
Cache Creek: The Public Works building is taking shape at the Park. While the building will not be fully completed this year, the Public Works vehicles will be under cover during the winter and will be protected from vandalism that has cost the Village several hundreds of dollars over the past years. Plans are being dealt with for beautifying the Park next year. Provision is also being made for the inclusion of a swimming pool to be added to the facilities at some future date.
