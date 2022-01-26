In 1897, lack of fire protection in Ashcroft causes concern

125 YEARS AGO: JAN. 30, 1897
Fire Brigade: What’s the matter with organizing a fire brigade in Ashcroft? With the new waterworks which will be put in shortly hydrants could easily be placed in different parts of the town without much trouble. No doubt the business men and householders of Ashcroft would donate to assist in the organization of a fire brigade and hook and ladder company. At present there is no fire protection in Ashcroft, if any house was on fire all that the people could do would be to watch it burn or save some of the effects.
Skating Rink: The skating rink has been in fine condition all this week, and every afternoon and evening quite a crowd kept the rink livened up. A carnival will be held next Tuesday evening when everybody is expected to appear on the rink in costumes. Prizes will be awarded.
100 YEARS AGO: JAN. 27, 1922
Quesnel Will Press For Phone Connection With Prince George: The Quesnel Board of Trade is advocating the construction of a telegraph and telephone line along the highway now under construction between Quesnel and Prince George on the east side of the Fraser, and which is to be completed in the coming season. Such a line, it is pointed out, would be only eighty miles in length and, within the next few years, would give service to thousands of settlers.
Cateline News: The Ashcroft Journal is in receipt of a letter from Victoria which states that “a number of your readers will be interested to know that ‘Cateline’ the well known packer of early days on the Cariboo road, has just arrived from Hazelton. Considering his age he looks well with his long white hair. He came to B.C. from California in 1858, and has passed his 86th birthday.”
Ice Harvest: At this writing the ice harvest is about over, Frank Elliott of the livery stables having put up the usual supply and the Ashcroft Meat Market its quota. The supply is coming from Barnes Lake, and appears to be very fine quality.
Clinton Locals: There is considerable talk about starting a tannery here. When a good thing comes along fall in line and push. If you can’t boost, don’t knock. There’s more “pep” in Clinton to the square foot than you could shake a stick at.
Editorial Errors: No one reads the local paper, but when the editor makes a mistake in spelling every one knows about it. Strange!
75 YEARS AGO: JAN. 25, 1947
More Blood Donors Needed At Clinton: The response to the appeal for blood donors in the Clinton district has been very disappointing. While the enrolment of donors was supposed to close on January 15th, the list is kept open a short time longer in the hope that more persons will register. The number signing up at present is not enough to warrant the mobile blood donor clinic stopping over here. Clinton has been on the map and in the public eye considerably this last while. Don’t fall down now, keep in the news, and let the outside world know we are an up and coming village.
Japanese Seek Re-Establishment: In a move to re-establish themselves in the province, B.C. Japanese are asking for permission to purchase the cannery at Lillooet. Their appeal for pre-war status will begin at once. They are under tight Ottawa control until March 31, and indications are that after that date they will be allowed to settle wherever they wish, since ending of the Act will place them in the same footing as other Canadians. It is said if the Lillooet Japanese can purchase the cannery there, they will go into the business of raising tomatoes and other cannery requisites. There are rumours that Japanese may buy farm lands in the Ashcroft district on which they will grow soy beans for their factory here.
50 YEARS AGO: JAN. 27, 1972
Plenty Of Cold Weather Here: Our weather continues colder and colder, as the days go by. Clear blue skies and brilliant sunshine, but wrap up your tootsies and your ears. Overnight temperatures are anywhere from 17 below to 40 below [Fahrenheit]. Fortunately the wind has abated in our district compared to the velocity of the weekend. In several spots our highways look like tunnels with overhangs of white cliffs and the wind is still whipping the snow across the highways going north. Congratulations to the Dept. of Highways crew who have kept our roads open and to the Village crews at Ashcroft and Cache Creek during the prolonged cold weather, and with what equipment they had to work with, our highways and streets were always passable.
Village Of Cache Creek: Fire Hydrants: Residents of Cache Creek are advised that parking at Fire Hydrants is illegal and could possibly hinder the operations of the Fire Department should there be an emergency. Collins Road residents are to particularly take note.
Village Of Cache Creek: Sledding: Parents in Cache Creek are warned to keep their children from sledding on Village streets. While the Works Department does its best to keep roads and streets passable for motor vehicles it is very possible that vehicles could not come to a complete stop in time to avoid hitting youngsters on sleighs. One youngster was very nearly hit by a passing motorist at the junction of Todd and the main highway.
