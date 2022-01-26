In 1897, lack of fire protection in Ashcroft causes concern

‘Ashcroft Brownies Donate $50.00 To Hospital’ (Jan. 27, 1972): ‘Left to right are Lori Namith, Lisa Hill, Debbie LeBlanc, and Lorraine Cummings, who are presenting a $50.00 bill to Matron Mrs. Stan Bennewith. 1st and 2nd Ashcroft Brownie Packs raised the money fro their fish pond stall in the 1971 Fall Bazaar. The money will go towards the purchase of table and chairs for the children’s ward of the new Lady Minto Hospital. Congratulations Brownies!’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) (Jan. 27, 1972): ‘Lisa Hill and Kendall Morrison were clowning it up at the Ashcroft Curling Club Sunday, when the Mixed Bonspiel was held, livening up the day.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Ashcroft Legion Branch 113, Ladies Auxiliary 1972 Officers’ (Jan. 27, 1972): ‘Left to right: Joyce Anderson, Inez Rodford, Lorraine Shwaluk, Reta Fooks, Cecile Lychuk, Vicki Archibald, Isobel Strand. Not present, Gladys Robins, Fern Nash.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) Jan. 27, 1972: ‘Above photo shows some of the many trucks which stopped at Cache Creek last [week] due to the closure of the Fraser Canyon. Heavy snow and deep drifts kept the highway’s crew busy clearing the road for the past week. Two feet of snow fell in as many days in the Boston Bar - Yale area. The highway was opened Wednesday morning.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JAN. 30, 1897

Fire Brigade: What’s the matter with organizing a fire brigade in Ashcroft? With the new waterworks which will be put in shortly hydrants could easily be placed in different parts of the town without much trouble. No doubt the business men and householders of Ashcroft would donate to assist in the organization of a fire brigade and hook and ladder company. At present there is no fire protection in Ashcroft, if any house was on fire all that the people could do would be to watch it burn or save some of the effects.

Skating Rink: The skating rink has been in fine condition all this week, and every afternoon and evening quite a crowd kept the rink livened up. A carnival will be held next Tuesday evening when everybody is expected to appear on the rink in costumes. Prizes will be awarded.

Spences Bridge Ball: The ball held at Spences Bridge last Tuesday was well attended and a number from Kamloops and all along the railway attended. Mr. and Mrs. Clemes did everything possible to make the ball a pleasant one for those who attended.

Ashcroft Query: We are in receipt of a letter from James. E. McDermont of Wickes, Montana, in which he asks for copies of the Journal and adds “kindly let me know what kind of a place Ashcroft would be for fitting out an expedition for the Cariboo country, cost of horses, provisions, etc.” Cayuses can be bought at Ashcroft fit for riding or packing from $10 to $20 each. Ashcroft is the station at which all freight for Cariboo is unloaded. It has good stores, hotels and shops, blacksmiths, saddlers, tinsmiths, etc. Goods are sold at reasonable rates at Ashcroft or at any of the other points on the Cariboo road. Any party coming into Cariboo or Lillooet can do far better to outfit in this section. You will get the kind of goods needed and at right prices. Cariboo is going ahead this years and there will be plenty of room for prospectors and plenty of good country to prospect.

100 YEARS AGO: JAN. 27, 1922

Quesnel Will Press For Phone Connection With Prince George: The Quesnel Board of Trade is advocating the construction of a telegraph and telephone line along the highway now under construction between Quesnel and Prince George on the east side of the Fraser, and which is to be completed in the coming season. Such a line, it is pointed out, would be only eighty miles in length and, within the next few years, would give service to thousands of settlers.

Cateline News: The Ashcroft Journal is in receipt of a letter from Victoria which states that “a number of your readers will be interested to know that ‘Cateline’ the well known packer of early days on the Cariboo road, has just arrived from Hazelton. Considering his age he looks well with his long white hair. He came to B.C. from California in 1858, and has passed his 86th birthday.”

Ice Harvest: At this writing the ice harvest is about over, Frank Elliott of the livery stables having put up the usual supply and the Ashcroft Meat Market its quota. The supply is coming from Barnes Lake, and appears to be very fine quality.

Clinton Locals: There is considerable talk about starting a tannery here. When a good thing comes along fall in line and push. If you can’t boost, don’t knock. There’s more “pep” in Clinton to the square foot than you could shake a stick at.

Hockey: Ashcroft-Clinton: On Friday evening, January 20th, Clinton team played full of ambition after humbling Lac La Hache bunch a short time ago. But they got a setback of 5 to 2 by the Spud City boys. The game was necessarily rough in spots, but no casualties occurred. A large number of fans turned out to witness the game which was full of intense interest from beginning to end.

Hockey: Merritt-Ashcroft: Everybody knows that Ashcroft met defeat in Merritt, but the final score seems to be a mystery. Some say it was 16 to 2, while others are sure it was 6 to 2. Anyway the Spud City boys got licked, but they were certainly out of luck all the way. Merritt has a very small rink, which makes real good hockey impossible. The Merritt boys, however, know their rink like a book. It cannot be said that that city hasn’t got a hockey team, but when they meet Ashcroft on our own ice we will surely put up a better argument. We hope to have the Merritt team in Ashcroft before the close of the season, when we trust to get revenge for the Merritt catastrophe.

Editorial Errors: No one reads the local paper, but when the editor makes a mistake in spelling every one knows about it. Strange!

75 YEARS AGO: JAN. 25, 1947

More Blood Donors Needed At Clinton: The response to the appeal for blood donors in the Clinton district has been very disappointing. While the enrolment of donors was supposed to close on January 15th, the list is kept open a short time longer in the hope that more persons will register. The number signing up at present is not enough to warrant the mobile blood donor clinic stopping over here. Clinton has been on the map and in the public eye considerably this last while. Don’t fall down now, keep in the news, and let the outside world know we are an up and coming village.

Cattlemen Urge Prominent Signs In Range Areas: Installation on British Columbia highways of the same type of road sign that is used in Washington to warn motorists when they are entering open range areas was advocated at Saturday’s monthly meeting of the directorate of B.C. Beef Cattle Growers’ Association at Kamloops. The association ordered the proposal forwarded to the [provincial] public works department.

Japanese Seek Re-Establishment: In a move to re-establish themselves in the province, B.C. Japanese are asking for permission to purchase the cannery at Lillooet. Their appeal for pre-war status will begin at once. They are under tight Ottawa control until March 31, and indications are that after that date they will be allowed to settle wherever they wish, since ending of the Act will place them in the same footing as other Canadians. It is said if the Lillooet Japanese can purchase the cannery there, they will go into the business of raising tomatoes and other cannery requisites. There are rumours that Japanese may buy farm lands in the Ashcroft district on which they will grow soy beans for their factory here.

The Three-Cent Gasoline Tax: The sensational policy on the part of some who are rich or have no car, to approve adding the to-be-discarded three-cent gasoline tax to our already exorbitant one of seven cents, on the condition that it be earmarked for road construction and improvements, must be encouraging to the provincial government. It is certainly an untimely policy in view of an inflation in the cost, not only in automobiles but in food, clothing, and other necessities of life in the near future. We all know from experience and precedent too that taxes earmarked for roads never reaches the roads but go into other channels. With a loud voice we call for the tourist from across the line, but a ten-cent tax on the gas he buys while here will certainly not encourage him to return. The millions taken from users of motor fuel on one hand, over many years, has certainly not been spent on roads, or alternatively it has been miserably misspent. The roads give volumes of evidence to this effect.

50 YEARS AGO: JAN. 27, 1972

Plenty Of Cold Weather Here: Our weather continues colder and colder, as the days go by. Clear blue skies and brilliant sunshine, but wrap up your tootsies and your ears. Overnight temperatures are anywhere from 17 below to 40 below [Fahrenheit]. Fortunately the wind has abated in our district compared to the velocity of the weekend. In several spots our highways look like tunnels with overhangs of white cliffs and the wind is still whipping the snow across the highways going north. Congratulations to the Dept. of Highways crew who have kept our roads open and to the Village crews at Ashcroft and Cache Creek during the prolonged cold weather, and with what equipment they had to work with, our highways and streets were always passable.

Village Of Cache Creek: Fire Hydrants: Residents of Cache Creek are advised that parking at Fire Hydrants is illegal and could possibly hinder the operations of the Fire Department should there be an emergency. Collins Road residents are to particularly take note.

Village Of Cache Creek: Sledding: Parents in Cache Creek are warned to keep their children from sledding on Village streets. While the Works Department does its best to keep roads and streets passable for motor vehicles it is very possible that vehicles could not come to a complete stop in time to avoid hitting youngsters on sleighs. One youngster was very nearly hit by a passing motorist at the junction of Todd and the main highway.



