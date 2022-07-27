In 1897, passions run high regarding a new school for Ashcroft

125 YEARS AGO: JULY 31, 1897

Ashcroft School Building: A good many very sensible people in Ashcroft are thoroughly disgusted with Col. Baker’s plan for a school building for Ashcroft. We have shown him the necessity for a new, large building. He responds by sending plans for a little building that will cost $600. The people here are strongly of a mind to hire a hall for school purposes and tell the Hon. School Commissioner to go to Hades. Clinton with its government member and 40 children can have a $1,500 building thrust onto them. Ashcroft, with a petition signed by the parents of nearly 100 children, gets a $600 building. There is no wonder that there is a wide spread feeling of distrust of a government that will build a million dollar parliament building for Victoria and insult the intelligence of a district that chances to send an Opposition member by the treatment we have had in regard to a school house and jail.

Ashcroft Recreation Club: A meeting of about twenty young men met at the building on Railway avenue, formerly used by F.C. Lawrence, on July 28 for the purpose of forming a club to be known as the Ashcroft Recreation Club. It is the intention of the young men to have the building fixed up, to be used by the membersas a reading room and for a place of meeting. The club starts off with a good membership and will probably increase by fall and the winter.

The Poison Act: The attention of the public is called to section 4 of the Poison Act, which is as follows: “Every person who shall place any poison outside of his own building or outbuilding for the destruction of noxious animals or for any purpose whatever, shall give notice to all persons or families residing within one mile of the place, where such poison is used.” For violating this section a person shall be liable in treble damages to any person whose property is injured thereby, besides being liable to a fine of $25 or imprisonment for seven days. Some of the people of Ashcroft should be a little more careful in the promiscuous distribution of poison.

100 YEARS AGO: JULY 29, 1922

Spences Bridge Fire: The C.N.R. station at Spences Bridge was destroyed by fire last Saturday night. Mr. McLeod and family had a narrow escape and have lost everything they possessed. Arrangements were made immediately for a new building, and temporary quarters are now being used.

Good Roads: Tourists who have motored through from New York state tell us we have the finest dirt roads on the continent. Why not tell the world?

Accident Near Clinton: Henry Young had a very bad accident on Sunday afternoon. He was going north on the Cariboo Road, and just after crossing the 51-Mile bridge the steering gear locked and the car skidded over the bank, which is very steep at that point. The machine rolled over several times before landing up against a stump near the foot of the hill, with its wheels up. Mr. Monsos was with him at the time and on the first turn of the machine it left Monsos lying on the ground, or rather rolling after it down the hill. When he regained his feet he found “Hank” taking a nap near the car, due to his head coming in contact with a rock. Word of the accident was brought to town and the Clinton Garage responded by sending two autos filled with men, who soon righted Lizzie and towed her back to the road. They then gathered up the strewn articles that once constituted her load and brought the remains back to the garage for repairs. Fortunately none of the occupants were seriously injured.

Jack Pines Or Cattle: Special board of investigators meets in Ashcroft to discuss matters relating to range lands and the burning of timber. Mr. Geo. N. Barclay, of Ashcroft Estates, was the first speaker. He has gone into the matter of grazing lands and water sheds scientifically, from the time the first white man set foot on the dry soil of this district for the purpose of farming and stock raising. An Indian, Chief Scotty, of the local Indians, testified as to the condition of the ranges in the days of the aborigines. It would appear from information handed down to Scotty from the past that the Indians destroyed forests in a methodical manner, and for the purpose of creating open pasture for the deer which was one of their main sources of supply for food and clothing.

75 YEARS AGO: JULY 31, 1947

Good Highway: According to reports tourist traffic is about par with last year in this district. When reports get circulated that we have one of the best highways in B.C. here, next year promises to be a busy season.

Fire Averted: A serious fire was averted on Sunday night at Ashley’s Mill, Chasm, when the southbound bus driver of the Greyhound saw the flames and gave the alarm. Thus the fire was extinguished without too much damage.

Dog Adopts Pussies: Anything can happen in the Cariboo, and to prove it the Spaniel dog belonging to Sandra Johnson at Cache Creek has adopted four motherless kittens to raise as her own. All Cache Creek are awaiting their first bark.

50 YEARS AGO: JULY 27, 1972

Village Of Ashcroft: Water shortage occurs when there is no power to run the pumps at the pump house, that fills all water tanks in the Village. Therefore the public is requested to shut off all water irrigating on their property to conserve reservoir supply, in case of a fire. In our dry location fire can start and spread quickly, and could result in a great loss of property or lives. Council advises that if the public does not cooperate, the valves at all tanks will be shut off, leaving us with no water for domestic use at all. So please cooperate.

Village Of Cache Creek: As a result of a petition from land owners in the south east section of the Village, Council will be taking action to have property owners remove wrecked cars that are creating eyesores, failing which the Village will tow these vehicles away at the expense of the property owner concerned.

Clinton Museum: The Clinton Museum is a very busy place, if one drops in morning or afternoon there always seems to be a group of tourists eagerly viewing the many fascinating exhibits and listening with great interest to the friendly and enthusiastic talk by the curator, Avis Choate. It is certainly a great point of interest for the tourists.



