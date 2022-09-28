In 1897, there is sympathy for woman who killed an assailant

125 YEARS AGO: OCT. 2, 1897
Ashcroft Hotel: The annex to the Ashcroft hotel is completed with the exception of a few finishing touches by the painter, and the furniture is at the station ready to be put in shape. The annex consists of seventeen bedrooms, with bath room, parlour, and writing room. The dining room of the hotel will be lengthened about twenty feet and a new kitchen built on the side. Everything will be in first class shape for the accommodation of visitors.
The Slate Creek Tragedy; Coroner’s Inquiry: An announcement last week of the shooting of Jas. Hamilton of Slate creek by Mrs. Thos. Rabbitt, the following is the result of the coroner’s inquest which was held at Tulameen, on Tuesday, 21st inst., by Coroner John Clapperton. “We, the jury empanelled to enquire into the matter of the death of James Hamilton after hearing the evidence given in the case, do find that James Hamilton came to his death by a gun shot wound, said gun being in the hands of Mrs. Euphemia Rabbitt. And it is our belief that Mrs. Euphemia Rabbitt shot the said James Hamilton in self-defence.” Mrs. Rabbitt was committed to stand her trial at Kamloops Assizes. Much sympathy is expressed all through the district for Mrs. Rabbitt and for her family.
100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 30, 1922
Ashcroft Annual Race Meet: Arrangements are being made for, and posters are being printed announcing the Ashcroft annual race meet. A new race track is being prepared on the flat above the town [now the Mesa subdivision] … The new track is a half-mile oval one and is overlooking the town. When completed it will be one of the best tracks in B.C.
For Sale: One medium large Cary Safe, as good as new. Can be seen at Journal office. Price $85. The cost of this safe was about $150. [There were obviously no takers, as the safe in question can still be seen at the Journal office.]
75 YEARS AGO: OCT. 2, 1947
Old Mill Honey Best In B.C.: At the Armstrong District Exhibition 1947, the Old Mill Apiaries, Ashcroft, learned from high authorities that they had the best honey in British Columbia, and that none of the other provinces have anything to equal it. At the Armstrong exhibit the Old Mill Apiaries honey took first in District Exhibit; first in B.C. Honey Producers Exhibit and Senior Championship Medal, equivalent to Gold Medal.
Trustees Vote To Hold Pay At $300 Per Year: At the convention at Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia school trustees voted in favour of a salary of not more than $300 a year for school trustees. Hookey playing also came in for attention when W.R. Bone of the federal health and welfare department said that the family allowance can be withheld from mothers who keep their children from school or who refuse to help in preventing their children from playing hookey.
50 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 28, 1972
Bomb Threat Serious Act: The Ashcroft Secondary School was evacuated during the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 27, following a phone call received at the school stating there was a bomb in the building. A search of the school by the RCMP and school employees failed to locate any suspicious objects. The RCMP are continuing their investigation of the bomb threat, which caused a disruption of classes and forced the children to stand outside in the cold while the building was searched.
