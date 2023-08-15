In 1898, a tip for beating the ‘extremely uncomfortable’ heat

Until 1947 the Cariboo Highway (later the Trans-Canada Highway) did not run between Ashcroft Manor and Cache Creek, meaning travellers through the region had to come past Ashcroft. The old Cariboo freight wagon which is now in downtown Ashcroft, plus mill stones from Harper’s Mill on the Bonaparte River, were on display on the west side of the Ashcroft bridge, where they were popular with visitors passing by. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives)

125 YEARS AGO: AUG. 13/AUG. 20, 1898

Too Hot: If anyone says it has not been extremely uncomfortable from heat in Ashcroft for the past two weeks, he is a prevaricator and does not intend to tell the truth.

To Endure Hot Weather: When early hours are warning of a day of great heat, the most sensible thing to do is plan forthwith some really absorbing occupation to fill the hours of trial. Good company is a beguiler of dragging hours and adverse conditions, and the hottest day of the season may leave in its train the pleasantest memories of a summer if spent with congenial friends. Do not, because the weather is “unbearably hot”, hesitate to invite a friend for the day, or to give a luncheon to a number of friends. If your luncheon menu is appropriate, your toilets suitable, and your own spirits good, your guests will leave you grateful for a day of pleasure and surprised that temperature and discomfort have been largely forgotten.

Important Real Estate Deal: One of the most important real estate deals that has been made in Ashcroft occurred when Henry Cargile purchased the Cargile House and the building adjoining. The entire frontage on Railway Avenue is 100 feet and also one 50 foot lot lying back, running to Brink Street. Mr. Cargile will immediately begin the erection of an addition to the house and will move the bar back, making parlours and sitting rooms over the store buildings and will in front make over and remodel the building into a first class house. We understand the purchase price for the property, including as above stated the store buildings, was $9,000.

Dumping Ground: Parties who have been using vacant lots in the townsite for the purpose of dumping old cans and general garbage on are hereby notified that it must not be done after this date or prosecutions will follow.

Fish Stories: Jack Hawthorne caught a 9 pound trout this morning at Savonas and Walter Shaw caught one a quarter of a pound heavier the same morning. This fish item is a little ahead of time as the campers have not yet all arrived there but is only given as a sample of what we may expect when their fish stories begin to come in.

100 YEARS AGO: AUG. 11/AUG. 18, 1923

Noxious Weeds: The attention of the authorities is directed to the large number of Canada thistles and other noxious weeds which are now being allowed to run wild on the streets and vacant lots. They should be cut and burned before coming into bloom.

Party At Marble Canyon: The camp party which was held at Mrs. J.T. Richards and Mrs. Marcus Bailey’s camp, Marble Canyon, was well attended by Ashcroft people and others. Everyone being present considered it as being a successful affair and that they “sure had a good time”. The programme consisted of dancing, frolicsome games, and canoeing. Later on in the evening refreshments were served.

Ashcroft Locals: R.R. Earle and his two sons Max and Berry, went to Hope on Monday, the intention being to foot it over the Hope mountains, which seems to be their idea of a good holiday and outing.

Girl Rider: Miss Reta Cunningham of the 74-Mile House was winner of one of the races in the Vancouver exhibition grounds on Monday. She also rode in the cattle separating contests and cut out several head of range animals from a herd in a record time for a girl rider.

Indian Craftsmanship On Exhibition: The Vancouver Exhibition Directors, realizing the expert craftsmanship of the Indians of this province, have arranged a complete section of various classes for their special work. Judging by the intense interest shown by these people at past exhibitions, a great exhibit is expected. Thirty-five classes have been listed for their special benefit, [and] the list of prizes covers exhibits of canoes, totem poles, snow shoes, baskets, stone work, and numerous other items.

Camping Recipe: Wet your hair, put sand in your ears, sit on a wet blanket, rest your bare feet on twigs and sharp stones, then imagine yourself thusly — a target for mosquitoes, trying to start a fire with wet matches, open a can of beans with a knife, to sort off the good coffee grounds from the part spoiled with coal oil. Multiply that by 50 and you have it.

What Do You Know About That?: In Dallas, Texas the retail price of gasoline [is] 11 cents per gallon. In Ashcroft it is 45 cents per gallon. Now, what do you know about that?

75 YEARS AGO: AUG. 12/AUG. 19, 1948

Bonaparte Dam Washes Out Again: The section of the power house dam which withstood the flood waters of two months ago was washed out yesterday when the heavy rains swelled the Bonaparte river. The dam had been reconstructed and trial runs were made to the power house in the past week, but owing to trouble in the plant, power from that source was not yet available. Now the Ashcroft Water Electric and Improvement Co. have to start all over building a new dam.

Clinton: The Jamieson Construction company has a big undertaking at Mile 147, on the PGE Railway, six miles below Kelly Lake, where they are “daylighting” a tunnel, that is, taking the top off it, so that eventually it will no longer be a tunnel.

Auto Courts Association: With a view to filling a long-felt need, a meeting was held on Aug. 3 at the Pine Tree Auto Camp, Clinton, to discuss the organization of a local and district branch of the B.C. Auto Courts and Resorts Association. There is no doubt that a local branch could be of real value to the district and it is hoped that all those interested in the tourist business in this large area will contact those who are trying to get the organization under way.

Many Tourists Visit Ashcroft: It may not be generally known the number of tourists who visit Ashcroft during the season, but 97 names were subscribed to the Visitors’ Register posted on the old Cariboo freight wagon shed from the 17th day of May to the end of July this year. They have come from many parts of the U.S. and Canada, and one from as far away as Ireland. A few evenings ago a couple were found admiring and studying the old Cariboo freight wagon and mill stones across the river. Getting into conversation with them we found they were from Claremont, near Los Angeles, California. They had come up by way of the Okanagan and were on their way home over the Cariboo road, and stayed one night in the Ashcroft Hotel. They were very interested in the old wagon, and in a short time we had told them all about Cariboo past and present, and about Ashcroft being a child of the C.P.R. They were amazed at what we had to tell and show. We took them to the museum and they admired and gloated over the historic relics they saw there. This seems to be the only way to treat visitors, if we want them to tell about us, come again, and bring friends.

Elks Picnic: The Ashcroft-Kamloops Elks’ Picnic at Savona will remind old-timers of the “gay nineties”, when we reached Savona from Ashcroft in a C.P.R. coach attached to a freight, and from Kamloops by one of the pioneer steamboats: the good old days. The picnic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22. All welcome.

Plane Visit: On Friday evening last after supper a seaplane flew over town and later landed on the Thompson river just above the south end of the bridge. The owner is employed on the C.N. ditcher and the plane is still moored in the river.

50 YEARS AGO: AUG. 9/AUG. 16, 1973

Cache Creek: Our weather remains hot and dry, but it is wonderful for the holidaying public, especially campers. It seems more and more families are enjoying this kind of holiday. Campers, with boats and tents, are seen everywhere along the creeks and rivers and where possible the lakes. Can something be done about trucks, and mobile homes, campers, etc., large and small, parking on the shoulders of the highway through the Village of Cache Creek on the Trans-Canada Highway? Traffic is heavy and hazardous at any time during the summer months without having these vehicles blocking your vision of access lanes.

Local Highway Projects: Considerable highway construction and improvement is going on in the area. The shoulders of the highway from 11 miles south of the Manor has been widened to accommodate three lanes. Dawson Const. will then resurface the highway to Cache Creek. East of Cache Creek, widening and preparation for three lanes on the McAbee hill is being carried out by the local gang under Earl McLeod. Approaches both west and east have been widened and made ready for paving. The Dupont Road (Slough) at Ashcroft is now being widened, and rock and gravel prepared in the Barnes Lake gravel pit for the job.

Off To Ogden, Utah For National Rodeo Finals: Four local boys leave Aug. 9 to compete in the National American School Rodeo Finals at Ogden, Utah: Jerry Hook of Cache Creek and Grant Gray of Ashcroft, partners in the team roping; Gerry Allison of Clinton in the calf-roping; and Sanford Mead of Cache Creek in the bareback riding. The boys have placed in B.C. school rodeo finals, which enables them to compete. We all wish them the best of luck and a pleasant and successful drive down there and in the Rodeo competition. Good Luck Boys!

Clinton Nomination For Park And Tilford Award: A Clinton location has been nominated for the Cariboo region in the 1973 Park and Tilford Trophy competition for outstanding beautification in British Columbia. The Memorial Hall and Municipal Office at Clinton has been put forward to be considered in the province-wide competition. Total number of nominations for this year’s competition is 94.

Pensioners To Get Hike In Pay: The basic old-age security payment will be increased to $105.30 a month from $100 effective Oct. 1, Health Minister Marc Lalonde said Monday night. The old-age payment to couples also will be increased about five per cent, to $341.08.

Where Has All The Water Gone?: Almost all residents of Walhachin have, over the past couple of weeks, felt a kinship with the early colonists who watched after all their back-breaking work, the orchards and vegetable crops wither and die from lack of water. History repeats itself and so many of us have stood in helpless rage as our gardens curled up their toes and died, not even returning us the cost of the seed. It is easy to understand why the original settlers just packed up and left, defeated and frustrated.We at least have the hope that things will be better next year with the new water line, and that Walhachin will once again become the “land of bountiful food products” for everyone.

