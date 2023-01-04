In 1898, Ashcroft’s new Methodist Church opens its doors

The Ashcroft Methodist church at 3rd and Bancroft Streets, which opened in January 1898, is pictured here in 1925, when it was moved a block down Bancroft to become the hall for what was then the Presbyterian church, and is now Zion United. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Museum and Archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JAN. 6, 1898

Ashcroft Church: The Methodist church was formally opened last Sunday morning by the Rev. J.A. Wood, of Revelstoke, chairman of the Methodist conference. In the afternoon Rev. M.D. McKee and Rev. G. H. Osborne held praise services and in the evening the usual services were held with a large attendance. On Monday afternoon an old fashioned tea meeting was held from 5 to 7 o’clock at which a large number participated. After the tea meeting a very nice programme was delivered by the members of the church. The church building is a very neat and comfortable structure and great credit is due the members for their active work in its construction.

Clinton Ball: The great coming event now is the annual ball which will take place ere the lapse of many days. The committee in charge are men competent to make it a success.

Clinton School: The old school house which has been in use for many years will now be idle awhile, and the well finished brick school house opens to the eyes of the children.

B.X. Express: The B.X. company have decided to discontinue the extra stage running to the 150-Mile House and leaving Ashcroft Friday mornings. The extra stage was run principally to get rid of the large amount of mail that piled up for Monday morning’s stage.

Fresh Honours For Newspaper Men: Hon. S.H. Blake, the leading speaker of a deputation from the Prisoner’s Aid Association that waited on the Ontario government last week, blamed the newspapers for the increase of crime, and said the editors of newspapers that printed reports of criminal trials should be hanged. He urged that such trials take place in camera.

100 YEARS AGO: JAN. 8, 1923

New Year’s Eve: At midnight on New Year’s eve, a number of the boys of Ashcroft ushered in the new year in the usual manner. Bells rang, fire crackers cracked, and all kinds of instruments played all kinds of discords.

New Cars: F.H. Henderson of Kamloops, garage owner and McLaughlin car dealer, was in Ashcroft a few days ago with one of his fine new 1923 demonstrating cars. He expects to sell a few during the coming year in Ashcroft and vicinity.

Pioneer Railwayman Dies At North Bend: In the death of Mr. Alfred Ernest Benetts, which occurred at North Bend on Saturday, there passed away one of the pioneer employees in British Columbia of the Canadian Pacific Railway. He started work with the railway about thirty-five years ago, and for more than twenty years had been locomotive foreman in British Columbia. Mr. Benetts was a native of Devonshire, and was in his 63rd year. He was of a kindly disposition and held in high esteem by both the officers of the Canadian Pacific and those who worked under him.

Women Of Prince George Petition For Mrs. Frye: Mrs. Frye is held upon a charge of murder, for the killing of her husband, but as the evidence disclosed the fatal shot was fired in defence of the lives of the woman’s children, the feeling of the women of the district is that Mrs. Frye should not be confined for six months while awaiting trial. The deputy attorney-general advises that the original depositions taken at the preliminary hearing have not yet reached his department, but when they do he advises he will take up the matter of securing bail.

Over Estimated: It is all very well for parents to dote on the commonplace but supposedly extraordinary doings and sayings of their children. This is only natural, and is to be commended; but it should be confined within the limits of the individual home where it belongs. Parents who are so conscious of the smartness of their own children and so blind to the accomplishments of others, are of poor social material, and they are teaching their boys or girls to grow up with a selfishness and conceit that may be harmful to them in after years.

75 YEARS AGO: JAN. 8, 1948

New Year Dance Huge Success: The New Year’s Dance held Dec. 31st under the auspices of the Ashcroft Swimming Pool was very successful, with 226 people attending. The dance started at 11 p.m., with the Louie Girls’ orchestra, and at 12 o’clock the New Year was rung in with the singing of Auld Lang Syne and the Grand March. The Louie orchestra played until 1:30, at which time Mr. Knowlton and Mrs. Cruickshank and Mr. Barraclough took over until the dance finished at 4 o’clock. Everyone seemed to have a very enjoyable time.

Legion To Hold Huge St. Patrick’s Dance: At the regular meeting of Ashcroft Branch 113, Canadian Legion, it was decided to hold a monster St. Patrick’s dance on March 17th in the community hall, Ashcroft. Quite a number of veterans turned out for the meeting and matters of importance were discussed. One question which affects veterans’ allowances was especially thrashed out and the result was that a strong resolution condemning this inaction will be sent direct to [Prime Minister] Mackenzie King. Copies of this resolution will also be sent to other members of cabinet. To raise funds for indigent veterans and their dependents the Legion will hold benefit shoots from time to time during the year.

Cariboo Garage Changes Hands: Mr. J.S. Robertson and son Bill Robertson have purchased the Cariboo Motors from Ed. Seibel, the change became effective January 5th, 1948. Jack Robertson is well known in Ashcroft and district, having recently sold his farm on the Hat Creek road, and come to Ashcroft to live. Bill Robertson has been for a number of years shop foreman of Ryan’s Transfer at Shalalth, and will do all the mechanical work, and be in full charge of the garage. Bill has a complete knowledge of car and truck repairing and will be able to serve all makes of cars and trucks. Mr. and Mrs. Siebel came here from Kamloops in August 1935 and took over the Cariboo Garage on Main street. There they built up a thriving business, and last year, wishing a better location, purchased the property at the end of Ashcroft bridge, and erected a new modern garage. Since then they have built up a good business and made this an attractive entrance to the town. Ed didn’t say why he sold, but we know that he hasn’t been feeling so spry for the past few months, and perhaps that was the reason for the change.

Ashcroft Locals: You should take advantage of Harvey Bailey Co.’s January Special offer of Men’s Made to Measure Suits, made to your individual measure and guaranteed to fit, all the latest styles, for only $35 a suit.

150 YEARS AGO: JAN. 4, 1973

Village Of Ashcroft: Ashcroft Public Library Association presented a brief for council’s information on the proposed establishment of an Integrated Library System comprised of the area of the Cariboo Regional District and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Under the proposed new system the local Library Association would cease to exist and a Regional Board comprised of 11 members would look after library services for the whole area. The Library Association advised that they support the integrated system plan in principle. Book volume would be greatly increased and servicing hours would be increased considerably.

Bus Slides Into Ditch: Three people are in hospital in Ashcroft with injuries received when a bus skidded on the icy Trans-Canada Highway early this week and crashed into a ditch. Police said the Greyhound bus, bound from Vancouver to Prince George with 50 passengers, spun around four times and come to rest in a ditch after it hit an icy patch 10 miles south of here.

Local Store Broken Into: Roy Hollinger’s Drug Store was broken into on New Year’s Day, and a small quantity of drugs was reported stolen. RCMP are still investigating.

Govt. Freeze Announced: New orders recently given Cabinet approval under the Environment and Land Use Act place a moratorium on all decisions relating to subdivision and rezoning applications as they pertain to farm lands. The orders became effective December 21, 1972. Commenting on the new orders the Hon. David D. Stupich, Minister of Agriculture, indicated that the moratorium is necessary pending establishment of a farm land preservation policy [now known as the Agricultural Land Reserve] under legislation which is being prepared for the next session of the legislature. The new farm land preservation legislation is being designed as a positive approach to providing sufficient land for agricultural use today and in the future. Mr. Stupich emphasized that financial responsibility for implementing a farm land preservation policy must be shared by all people of British Columbia, and not be the sole burden of farmers. The Minister explained that a farm land preservation policy will provide benefits for all citizens of the province including farmers. This legislation will ensure a more viable British Columbia industry that can supply an increasing share of the growing markets in this province and elsewhere with high quality food products. Preservation of farm land will also satisfy the growing public demand for more open space areas and better-planned residential developments.

Do you want to read more from the Journal archives? An expanded version of this story is available on the Journal website at www.ashcroftcachecreekjournal.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal History