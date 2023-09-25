In 1898, B.C. gets ready to vote on liquor prohibition

‘Upper Hat Creek Riding Club Will Compete at Westsyde’ (Sept. 20, 1973): ‘The above group will compete at Westsyde Inter-Club meet at Kamloops on September 30. L to R: Kim Woodburn, Geraldine Gray, Linda Fisk, Chris Massey, Kathy Gray, Jo Woodburn, Heather Pocock, Debbie Woodburn, Anna Pocock. Missing from picture is Tracey Herbert.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 24, 1898

Plebiscite On Prohibition: The plebiscite is to be taken on prohibition next Thursday. Everyone should exercise his franchise, for unless every vote is polled the result cannot be said to be the voice of the people. The ballots will not be counted until the 27th day of October, at which time the ballot boxes will be opened and the returns made known.

Pennie’s Road: Frank Stevenson, foreman of the road gang working near Pennie’s [at present-day Walhachin], was in Ashcroft last Sunday. Frank reports the work as progressing favorably on Pennie’s road.

Good Hunting: Dr. Williams, J.C. Shields, and two assistants went up to Savonas Friday morning on a duck shooting expedition. They will probably bring back all the assistants can carry.

100 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 22, 1923

Masonic Lodge Gets Charter: Mr. Chas. E. Tisdall, of Vancouver, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of British Columbia, A.F. and A.M., arrived in Ashcroft on Monday, September 17th, to consecrate Zarthan Lodge No. 105, G.R.B.C., and install officers. After the ceremony was over a banquet was held in the Central Hotel.

New Bridge Across Thompson To Start: Kamloops: Work is to start on October 1 on the new Provincial Government bridge across the Thompson River between the city and North Kamloops. This structure will replace the old west bridge which has been condemned. A hundred men will soon be working on the job, which will be at a point just west of the city limits and a short distance from the present structure. [The bridge, which came to be known as the Black Bridge, was closed in 1961 when the Overlanders Bridge opened just east of it, but its concrete pilings are still visible in the Thompson River.]

Selling Of Picnic Grounds: From time to time the provincial government has sold to private individuals sections of land in the vicinity of Ashcroft and environs, which, by priority rights, belong to the people in general. We refer to lake shores which have been used by the public for many years as picnic grounds. Many such valuable public assets have already fallen into private hands at such points as Kelly Lake, Pavilion Lake, Big Bar Lake, and Fish Lake. And the time may come, if the practice is not discontinued, when every available recreation ground in the vicinity, perhaps in the province, will be privately owned, to the detriment of the rightful owners, the public at large. This should be taken up with the government at once. The lands in question are agriculturally valueless, and the idea in purchasing is solely for the purpose of excluding the whole world, and create private preserves which is contrary to British Columbia’s principles of democracy.

75 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 23, 1948

Thompson River Falling: Although some of the creeks and streams in the drybelt are still high above usual at this season of the year, the Thompson River is falling fast and about normal height for September. It is thought so much snow has been drained from the high mountains by continuous heavy rains during the summer, it will be many years before the supply can be built up to cause another alarming run-off to equal that of 1948.

Drilling For Water at Johnson’s Motors: On the basis of the “willow stick” method of tracing under-surface water, Mr. Terry Johnson, of the Cariboo Motors Service on Boston Flat, is drilling for domestic water for his station. It is expected to strike water at about 50 or 60 feet. Drilling was recently completed at the Perry Ranch and water was struck there at about 60 feet, enough for domestic use and 400 head of stock during the winter. For 50 years or more the Perry Ranch has hauled water for domestic use for the winter season from Cache Creek. It will be a relief to have water near the home. In Ashcroft we are drilling for water rather than oil.

A Posthumous Red Cross Award: On Tuesday last the secretary to the local Red Cross society, R.D. Cumming, presented to Mr. Walter Stobie a Badge of Service awarded to Mrs. Stobie by the Red Cross for meritorious service during the war. The late Mrs. Stobie had been a constant and tireless worker and had knitted by hand over 400 pair of socks. She died February 1st last, before the medal could be presented, and we all regret it could not be presented to her personally before she passed away.

Good Harvest: The harvesting of potatoes, tomatoes, fruits and second hay crops is in full swing in and around Ashcroft, in quantity and quality equal to any in past years. Second crops of alfalfa are making up for losses in first crops, and the weather during the past few weeks has been ideal. The cannery is working to capacity.

50 YEARS AGO: SEPT. 20, 1973

Rain!: The entire area is experiencing a lovely rain this morning. It apparently began during the night and is still falling quite heavily. Beautiful!

Orchids And Onions: A bunch of orchids should go to the Highways Dept., for their efforts at grading our beastly Walhachin road. Y

ou can actually travel at more than 35mph without bouncing sideways into the hay field. And a lovely bouquet of long-stemmed onions to B.C. Tel for their continuing lousy service. One of the Walhachin phone lines was out of order in honour of Sunday.

This makes seven days since the beginning of the month that we have been without phone service.

Eight Hunters Charged At C.C. Game Check: The game-checking station at Cache Creek is gearing up for a heavier than normal hunting season, but so far only a handful of game law infractions have been reported. Six people were charged for carrying a loaded firearm in their vehicle, one person has been charged for having an unplugged shotgun in his possession, and another has been charged for having an illegal deer in his possession.

Pension Boost Becomes Law: Increases in family allowances and old age and civil service pensions become law soon. Effective Oct. 1, the basic old age pension for a single person rises to $105.30 a month from $100. Persons receiving the guaranteed income supplement will receive old age cheques of $179.16, up from $170.14. The family allowance next month will be $12 for each child, up from an average of $7.21 a month a child.

