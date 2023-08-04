In 1898, ‘rapid’ four-day Ashcroft to Barkerville trip praised

125 YEARS AGO: AUG. 6, 1898

Electric Light Coming: Work on the electric light and waterworks plant is being rapidly pushed ahead. The linemen started on Wednesday stringing the wires in town and it is hoped that the light will be in working order very shortly. Most of the business houses, hotels, etc., are wired and the lamps in place and also many of the private houses. When Ashcroft has a plentiful supply of water and an efficient lighting service it will be a much pleasanter place to live in. In the course of a year or so we predict it will be one of the brightest, busiest little towns in Canada. We will then have a glorious climate, healthy situation, good water, and fruitful soil. What more can we wish for?

Good Report From Barkerville: These are days of rapid travel. I got to Ashcroft, via the C.P.R., in good time, and left next morning at 4 o’clock. We traveled 70 miles and put up for the night. Next morning we were up and off at 3 o’clock, and traveled 94 miles before resting. The next day we made 77 miles and took a sleep. The next day brought the faithful old coach to Barkerville after a run of 39 miles. This gives a total distance of 280 miles from Ashcroft to Barkerville, mostly called William’s creek by the old timers.

Ashcroft Locals: This has been a very slack week in the freighting business, scarcely any teams being in town … As business is quiet, it is a good time to clean up. The streets would not look any the worse if a little work were done on them … During the week the thermometer has ranged as high as 100 in the shade, and people are anxiously wishing for a little cooler weather.

Advertisement Fiend: Ashcroft has this week been visited by the advertisement fiend and its fences, etc., are now decorated with gigantic and hideous signs extolling the merits of various preparations. These do not by any means improve the appearance of the town.

Scotty Creek Strike?: Tuesday and Wednesday of this week witnessed quite a mild excitement over some alleged new strike on Scotty creek, a tributary of the Bonaparte about 20 miles from Ashcroft. It is stated that over five miles of the bed of the creek has been staked and recorded as placer claims. The boys are somewhat excited over it. Two well known young men started at midnight on Tuesday for the creek, and were observed by another couple of would-be mine owners, who, after considerable rushing, obtained a fast horse and started in pursuit. An exciting race ensued, but as to the winners, report saith not. The following evening a whole wagon load started for the scene of the new strike. We anticipate the return shortly of some sadder and wiser men.

100 YEARS AGO: AUG. 4, 1923

Tourist Travel: Tourist travel is increasing at a rate unprecedented and all but incredible. Not only rich people and persons of leisure are starting the habit, but many of only ordinary means have learned how essential and practical it is to devote time to things other than the perplexing problems of life. It is easy to underestimate the commercial effect of this modern hobby. Naturally, British Columbia rapidly is becoming one of the happy hunting grounds of the seeker after this form of pleasure and healthy recreation. [However] owing to lack of highway communication between the coast and the upper country, tourist traffic cannot reach the interior. At Hope a condition is encountered similar to that which confronts salmon at Hell’s Gate canyon. There is a dead-end road, and they can go no further. At the same time, British Columbia has a greater asset in her scenery than she has in her mines and forests, if it were only given the opportunity to develop. [Money] could be better employed in linking up the disjointed portions of the old Cariboo road between Hope and Spences Bridge. This would enrich the interior of the province beyond the dreams of avarice. And one way to make an effort to attract tourists is to build trunk roads to all points of scenic or historic interest.

Cariboo Rush Survivor Dead; Andrew Kelly, Believed To Be Last Of Gold Seekers of ’62, Dies In Victoria: Andrew Kelly, believed to be the last survivor of the band of gold seekers who went to the Cariboo fields in 1862, died in Victoria yesterday at the age of 88. Unlike the majority of the pioneer gold miners of the Cariboo district, Mr. Kelly remained in the old gold region for many years following the waning of the mineral yield of the placer creeks. From 1862 to 1909 he made his headquarters at Barkerville, where the principal hotel still bears his name. The hotel was originally built under the name of “Wake Up Jake”, but when the building was destroyed by fire the Kelly hotel took its place. Mr. Kelly was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and at the age of 16 went to the Australia gold fields. In 1861 he left Ballarat for California and the following year he followed the gold trail northward into the Cariboo country.

Ashcroft Locals: Steve Ross, noted local guide and prospector, had the misfortune to lose himself on the hills while entertaining the Misses Mitchell and Wallace a few days ago. The objective was Loon Lake, but the lake had either disappeared from the face of the earth or Steve’s compass was not hitting on all four, for he never found Loon Lake.

75 YEARS AGO: AUG. 5, 1948

Disastrous Fire At Lillooet: The historic town of Lillooet was swept by fire early Sunday which wiped out 10 buildings, including two general stores and two restaurants. The blaze was out of control when it was discovered at 4:40 a.m. in Jim Bros. store by Walt Mawson, night clerk of Hotel Victoria. The Lillooet fire brigade was powerless to control the blaze in the dry frame buildings and in 70 minutes 10 buildings were destroyed. Heat was so intense that buildings and poles across the street caught fire but firemen put these out after slight damage. Telephone and electrical facilities were disrupted and Ashcroft telephone crew are over making repairs and erecting new poles.

Water Usage: Residents are again reminded not to let their water run during the restricted hours. The fire hazard during dry weather necessitates a full tank of water at all times, and if a fire should occur and there is not sufficient water, the results would be disastrous. So DO NOT irrigate, only during hours specified.

Kamloops-Savona Boat Service: “Excursions on the Thompson” — a feature of social life here in the early days — will be resumed next weekend after a long lapse when the 35-foot, 15-knot “Windmill Flyer” goes into service on a triangular run between Savona, Tranquille, and Kamloops. A daily Kamloops-Savona run is planned, and the craft will be available also for charter trips at night. The vessel will make its maiden voyage on Sunday, from Riverside park, Kamloops, to Windmill Lodge at Savona. “We hope,” says the boat’s builder, W.P. Dey, “to provide a feature attraction to tourists, also, means whereby the residents of Kamloops and district can enjoy the unsurpassed beauties of our scenic waterways.”

Basque Ranch Sold: Kamloops Livestock Co. has purchased the historic Basque Ranch near Ashcroft. The amount paid to Mr. and Mrs. E.P. Marston for the ranch and its 550 head of cattle was not made public. Situated seven-and-a-half miles south of Ashcroft, the Basque Ranch contains over 4,000 acres of deeded land and 7,000 acres of leases. The Basque is one of British Columbia’s pioneer cattle-spreads. It dates back to 1861 when J. Minnabarriet settled on Oregon Jack creek, a bit east of the ranch. Minnabarriet had come here from the Basque region of France. He sold the ranch to Mr. Langley, who ultimately disposed of it to Mr. Hammond, from whom the Marston Bros. purchased the ranch in 1929.

50 YEARS AGO: AUG. 4, 1973

No Journal Next Week: The Journal office will be closed for staff holidays from July 27 to Aug. 5.

