In 1921 a fire destroys an Interior town and kills two people

(July 6, 1946): ‘Illustration shows one of the two mobile chest x-ray units operated by the Division of TB Control, Provincial Board of Health. Designed to x-ray whole communities at a time, at a rate of 100 persons an hour, these units are the latest development of science in the early detection of tuberculosis. The above “mobile germ-hunter” cost $20,000 and was purchased by funds raised in B.C. from the annual Christmas Seal sale. A community-wide chest x-ray survey will be conducted in this district on July 11th and 12th.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) (July 8, 1971): The new Ashcroft hospital taking shape. (Photo credit: Journal archives) (July 22, 1971): Hell’s Gate Airtram carrying its first passengers on July 16, 1971. (Photo credit: Journal archives) (July 22, 1971): ‘With the temperature over 100 degrees the first four days of this week, the youngsters found the coolest spot in Ashcroft, and played it cool while the sun shone.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) (July 15, 1971): ‘Lytton ladies’ softball winners in “A” event at Cache Creek: Back row left to right: Eve Grevelling, Elaine Arnold, Sandra Sanderson, Donna Jackson, Karen Haugen, May ? (lifeguard). Front row: Shirley Monds, ? Peters, Kathy Loring, Sheila Adams. Vic Loring standing rear, and Dan Smith left.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) (July 15, 1971): ‘Cache Creek ladies’ softball team first place in “B” event: Back row, left to right: Helen Corley, Georgie Lilligard, Ivy Smith, Judy Van Allen, Linda Robot, Davene Bater. Front row: Joan Ramson, Shirley Spence, Fran Clark, Sandy Shultze. Sandy holding trophy for 1st in B event at Tournament at Cache Creek, Sunday.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) (July 8, 1971): ‘Valerie Davis 1971 Stampede Queen and Della Perry 1971 Stampede Princess.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) (July 8, 1971): ‘Kenny McLean receiving Dave Perry Memorial Trophy, for all around cowboy from Della Perry at Ashcroft and District Stampede June 26, 27.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JULY 11 and 25, 1896

HOT SPELL: The old timers unite in saying that the long, dry, hot spell we have been having is not usual in Ashcroft, but we have moved around the world enough to know that either the old timers are the greatest prevaricators on earth or else we always strike a town that soon after breaks the record for extremes, and Ashcroft is no exception.

FOREST FIRES: Forest fires are raging. Could the law by any means be enforced so that this wanton destruction of the woods be stopped? A long piece of Pete Eagan’s fence has been destroyed already and it is difficult to say where it will end. The absence of rain all summer has made the forest quite dry and the carelessness of those who kindle fires and leave them un-extinguished will bring serious loss to those who should be protected. A fine or two would remedy the evil.

100 YEARS AGO: JULY 15, 1921

$200,000 FIRE AT WILLIAMS LAKE: Two Lives Lost Last Sunday When Fire Breaks Out In General Store: Two lives lost and property damage to the amount of $200,000 is the result of a fire which broke out and almost destroyed the town of Williams Lake. The fire broke out at about 7 o’clock in the evening and was the result of the exploding of a coal oil lamp which a little girl was attempting to light over the Fraser-MacKenzie store. In a short time many other buildings were in flames. It was not known until the day after the fire, when two bodies were discovered among the wreckage, that any lives had been lost.

75 YEARS AGO: JULY 6 AND 13, 1946

X-RAY UNIT COMING JULY 11th & 12th: Tuberculosis is a preventable disease. It is infectious [and] chiefly affects adults, that is those fifteen years of age and older. Prevention is only possible where every case is known. Early diagnosis, which makes possible shorter treatment with many more cases, can only be achieved by examination of large groups of apparently healthy people. Mass Chest X-Ray examinations of the population is a modern procedure in the control of tuberculosis which is now being used very extensively throughout this continent. In keeping with this modern case-finding method the Division of Tuberculosis Control, a specialized division of the Provincial Board of Health, has provided Chest X-Ray survey units for use throughout British Columbia.

NEW HOSPITAL MUST BE BUILT HERE: One step in preparation for the unquestionable increase in population and industry throughout this district is to build a modern up to date hospital in Ashcroft. With the heavy tourist traffic now travelling our highways, this too we must be prepared to take care of all accidents that may happen. Aside from all future developments we should see to it that we have here a hospital second to none in the interior as far as accommodation and modern equipment, because with this kind of an institution situated right here citizens will no longer have to travel many unnecessary miles for treatment, saving time, money and perhaps lives.

50 YEARS AGO: JULY 8, 15, and 22, 1971

NEW ASHCROFT AND DISTRICT HOSPITAL TAKING SHAPE: New hospital construction is proceeding on schedule Ashcroft Hospital Board reports. Their recent meeting was largely concerned with details of the many reports on the concrete work which is being watched very closely. The purchase of special equipment such as x-ray and laundry furnishings, operating lights and tables, which have to be installed along with the actual construction is close to being done. Mrs. Reg Conn has expressed warm appreciation for the attention of the hospital staff to her late husband [Clinton’s first mayor, Reg Conn] and wishes to donate towards some facility used by the staff in the new hospital — probably cafeteria chairs.

UP, UP AND AWAY OVER HELL’S GATE AIRTRAM: Hell’s Gate Airtram carried its first passenger July 16th. High above the Fraser River passengers in the aerial tramway get a bird’s eye view of the turbulent water rushing through the narrow canyon. This million dollar complex consists of the 30-passenger aerial tramway, a gift shop, refreshment bar, and an educational display.

HOT ENOUGH?: Anyone complaining of the sudden extreme heat or are you one of those who promised yourself you wouldn’t say a word if only the long spell of cloudy damp and cool weather (not long ago) would only go away? No matter how how it got? We haven’t broken the record yet of 107.

MESA SUBDIVISION: Two new homes have been added to those being erected on the Mesa Subdivision this week, both are on the brow overlooking the town and river and must command a lovely view of the valley. Blacktopping of the streets on the Subdivision began Tuesday morning. It is estimated 500 homes will be built on the Mesa by next spring.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcrofthistory