In 1921, heavy floods wipe out train service to Williams Lake

“Buildings Going Up On The New Mesa Subdivision, Ashcroft” (Nov. 18, 1971): “The Mesa Vista subdivision overlooking Ashcroft has become popular for home seekers, as can be seen by the number of lovely new homes being built there. Basements have been laid for other dwellings also.” (Photo credit: Journal archives) “Ashcroft Scouts Hold First Campout” (Nov. 18, 1971): “Pictured above (left to right): Ken Buis, Dick Chadwick, Jeff Holitzki, Craig Marlow, Paul Godau, Brent Kynoch, David Doolittle, Henry Koivisto, Kevin Lintott, Jim Kealey, Robert Evans, Bob Lowe, David Evans, Clayton McMurray.” (All spellings as per original cutline) (Photo credit: Journal archives) “Panorama View Of Ashcroft-Cache Creek New Skating Arena” (Nov. 25, 1971): “With the gravel floor levelled in readiness for flooding and the installation of electric lights now being installed it is hoped to have skating by Xmas if volunteer labour turns out.” (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: Nov. 21 and 28, 1896

Communication: To the directors, Ashcroft Town Hall: We beg to call your attention to the uncomfortable, and we might say, disgraceful condition of the town hall. We will not kick about your charge of $5 a night, but we most firmly object to having to do all the work necessary to make the hall fit to go into, that is, sweep it out, fill the lamps, carry the coal oil, clean out the stoves, rustle coal and wood and generally everything that has to be done. Surely it is not fair treatment to expect any one who hires your hall to do all the work. Of course, you allow us the privilege of paying for it and perhaps we should be thankful for that. Signed, J.E. Knight, Secretary of Ashcroft Amateur Theatrical Co.

Skating Rink: A meeting of all persons interested in starting the skating rink for the winter was called on Tuesday evening, six people turning out. Two of the committee were around on a collecting tour and so far have got $55 to run the rink. The rink will be scraped and a new end will be put in, and with favourable weather the rink will be better this year than ever before. The way things are shaping up we will have skating inside of a week.

Customs House: Some time ago petitions were sent to headquarters to have a customs office established at Ashcroft, and word was received that it would be granted. Of late nothing has been heard of it, and the people of this district have to send to Kamloops for their dutiable packages which necessitates a delay of several days. People living in Lillooet and Cariboo have to wait sometimes a month before they get their parcels. It is to be hoped that this matter will be looked into, and have an office established as soon as possible.

Dubious Dentist Visit: Wm. Jamieson was at Kamloops this week. It is reported that he went up to get his teeth fixed, but it is reported on good authority that he was there to acquire a marriage licence. If it was the latter he was after he will probably have his wisdom teeth cut shortly.

100 YEARS AGO: Nov. 18 and 25, 1921

Wedding Bells: A very pretty wedding was quietly solemnized last Wednesday in the home of Wing Chong Tai of this town, when Hing Yuen Fong of Calgary, and Mabel You Lee were united in marriage by the Revd. W.J. Kelly. A special interest attaches to the ceremony in that Miss Mabel You Lee is a native of this province. She was born and educated in Ashcroft, and as she and her husband left on the evening train for their new home in Calgary, they carry with them the best wishes of many friends.

Williams Lake District Suffers From Floods That Cut Off Communication: Bread at twenty-five cents a loaf comes rather high, but that is what people [in Williams Lake] have been forced to pay for “home” product since the floods on October 26 cut off communications with the coast via the P.G.E. Railway. Since that date there have been no trains, and rumours current here are to the effect that resumption of service may be three months away. Ashcroft can be reached easily in a day by auto, and it is expected that some effort will be made shortly to secure mail by that route.

Clinton Cows: Cows are so plentiful in the streets of Clinton, and inside private property, that it is a common sight to see people cutting down their fences in order to get the cows out.

Shop Local: When you spend your money for goods that are made-in-B.C. you get a chance at your dollar again, and you have the goods. When you send it out of the province, you get the goods, but you lose sight of your dollar for good.

75 YEARS AGO: NOV. 16 and 23, 1946

Auto Camp For Boston Flats: With completion of improvements to the cutoff road [now Highway 1] behind Elephant Mountain from the Manor to Boston Flat, Mr. Terry Johnston has commenced the building of a gas station and coffee shop at the junction of the Ashcroft and Cariboo roads. Terry has had a camp at that junction in mind for some time, in fact, ever since he bought the Boston Flat farm about a year ago. Enlargement to a six or twelve cabin auto camp is in contemplation and will commence as soon as material is available.

National Films Here December 3: The current shortage of hospital space and trained medical personnel has created a growing demand in many Canadian communities for improved health services. Since the need is greatest in sparsely settled areas a special plan is necessary to provide for these districts. The progressive approach to this problem which has been worked out by Manitoba’s Department of Public Health and Welfare is described in a film entitled “Rural Health” which will be shown at Ashcroft Community Hall Tuesday December 3.

Troubles Never Come Singly: Cold weather and light troubles visited Ashcroft at one and the same time the past week. With zero temperature and a stiff north wind lasting about three days, came a closing down of the power plant owing to ice conditions at the Bonaparte, and a mishap of some kind to the auxiliary engine at the river below the town. A change for the better came however on Thursday about noon, when the lights came on after being off for more or less three days. The school was closed for the three days and electrically run businesses were at a standstill. Up the Cariboo road temperatures around the 70 [Mile House] dropped to 38 below and at Clinton 10 or 15 below.

5,000 Died Of Tuberculosis: Last year in Canada more than 5,000 men and women, most of them between the ages of 15 and 45, died of tuberculosis. This appalling death rate, which represents a loss each day of approximately 15 lives can, according to medical authorities, be reduced to almost insignificant proportions within a generation. Why, then, if such unnecessary waste of human life can be avoided, is something not being done. The answer is that something is being done; in fact a great deal is being done But victory over this ancient enemy can never be achieved unless every person in this country cooperates. Tuberculosis, a communicable disease, is one which medical science alone cannot fight; the battle requires the help of everyone.

50 YEARS AGO: NOV. 18 and 25, 1971

New Medical Centre: The new Ashcroft Medical Centre will house offices and examining rooms for four doctors. The building has been specially engineered for maximum sound control. There will be an equipped laboratory for routine analysis, reception and waiting room. The contractor is John Franes and completion date is scheduled for mid-January.

Census Figures: According to the Preliminary Bulletin 1971 Census of Canada, Ashcroft has a population of 1,867. In 1966 the population was 1,154. Cache Creek 1971 population is 984 and in 1966, 674. Kamloops population is 25,599 and in 1966 10,759. [The 2016 census figures were Ashcroft at 1,558; Cache Creek at 963; and Kamloops at 90,280.]

Proposed Air Service: Mayors and councillors of Ashcroft and Cache Creek met at the Bar Q Ranch on Friday evening last with Mr. Headman of Harrison Airways to discuss plans for a proposed air service covering a trip from Vancouver, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Merritt areas and return. The airstrip at the Bar Q would be increased to 700 feet to accommodate planes such as DC-3s. Those attending verbally approved the service. If sufficient support is forthcoming it would result in a daily schedule.

Dairy Queen In Cache Creek: An application for a Dairy Queen operation by John Charles and Lenah Susan Heineman on the property adjoining the Cariboo Building Supplies was approved. The operation will have one access to Arterial Cariboo Highway.

New Trailer Court: Mr. Ken Lien of the proposed “Sage and Sands Trailer Court” presented plans for a 70 unit mobile home park and Cache Creek council approved the plans subject to the installation of a service building required under the Health Act. The approval is also subject to access approval from the Department of Highways.



