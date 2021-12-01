In 1921, rail washouts have cattle hoofing it down the Cariboo Road

125 YEARS AGO: Dec. 5, 1896
Skating Rink: J. Burns put in a few days this week fixing up the skating rink has made a good job of it. The committee consulted the highest authorities and have been given power to so regulate the weather that there will be skating every day till summer. As soon as the weather gets a little colder the citizens of Ashcroft can once again enjoy the keen delights of good skating. It doesn’t signify if you don’t know anything about skating as half the fun of the skaters is teaching the non-skaters the errors of their ways.
At Home: The Revd. Mr. and Mrs. Anstey Dorrel held an “at home” to a number of their young friends at the vicarage, Tuesday evening. A pleasant time was had, the evening being spent in music, games, etc. It is the intention of the vicar and his entertaining wife to have a series of these during the coming winter, and will be greatly appreciated by the young people of Ashcroft.
Clinton: A very successful entertainment was held on Thanksgiving evening under the auspices of the Methodist church. There was a large and representative audience, most of the inhabitants of Clinton being present, besides many from the surrounding district… At the conclusion of the programme abundance of refreshments were served, the ladies having provided tea, coffee, and cake of most excellent quality.
100 YEARS AGO: Dec. 2, 1921
Cattle “Hoofed” It Down Cariboo Road; Rancher’s Stock Reached Williams Lake Just As The P.G.E. Quit Functioning: When floods halted traffic on the P.G.E. several weeks ago, a large herd of cattle had just been brought down from the range [to Williams Lake] to be shipped to Vancouver. Rather than take them back again, the owner decided to drive them into Ashcroft over the Cariboo Road, a distance of 163 miles. He realized, he said, that this meant a loss in the aggregate to him, but he felt it would be inadvisable to await resumption of service on the government railway.
Snow Fall: Judging from the amount of snow falling in the valleys, it is expected that the fall on the high mountains will be very great. This gives promise of plenty of water for next summer’s irrigation.
75 YEARS AGO: Nov. 30, 1946
Unexpected Landing: Mr. and Mrs. Goodman, flying an ex-army corporation Stenson aircraft, were forced back from Boston Bar and had to land at Ashcroft Manor, where they stayed the night. They had come from Anchorage, Alaska, where Mr. Goodman is a pilot for Alaska Airlines.
School Board Meeting: The first annual meeting of Ashcroft School District No. 30 opened at the Lady Byng School Ashcroft, at 2 o’clock Saturday, November 23, and continued till 10:45 p.m. A resolution was passed urging the Department of Education to give financial assistance in the construction of school dormitories.
50 YEARS AGO: Dec. 2, 1971
Election Pot: …At least in Ashcroft! The old town is still running as always, keeping everything quiet till the last minute. Well, Monday at noon everyone who intended to run for the vacancies in civic office at the pending election December 11, had to state their intentions in writing, so we have a contest for all three seats. For Mayor, [incumbent] Shohe Saito and Oscar Johansen. For Aldermen, Michael J. Bloomfield, Chris T.R. Hollis, Joseph Mazurkewich, W. Wally Rolston, Charles A. Winslow. In Cache Creek, A.F. Art McLean will become mayor in 1972 by acclamation. For Aldermen, George Benna, David Debert, and Norman Vennald will contest the two vacancies occurring on council. Villages and towns are conducting their affairs with tight reins on the purse strings these past few years with each succeeding year bringing increased demands for controls, concern for pollution control, sewage disposal, health facilities, educational demands, to name a few. Our dollars will only stretch so far and we need men who will spend them wisely for the betterment of the area as a whole.
Running For Mayoress Lytton Village: Miss Hazel Hill is running for Mayoress for the Village of Lytton. Miss Hill is a retired school teacher and she feels that she can serve the people of Lytton with integrity.
Why A School Referendum?: Why does the Provincial government make taxpayers vote on the building of schools, when the cost hardly affects their property taxes and has absolutely no effect on the majority of taxpayers? The majority of people’s homes in this School District are assessed at less than $6,000, their school taxes are offset by the home owners grant and all things remaining proportionately equal, will never pay any school taxes on the cost of building these schools.
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter