In 1922, a break-in at the Ashcroft post office causes concern

‘Merrill Shudders Every Time He Thinks Of It’: A cartoon from the May 12, 1922 issue of the Journal takes a humorous look at a newfangled device — the radio — and envisions a time when it can communicate messages to youngsters, meaning they’re never out of reach of their parents. ‘Gee whiz — You can’t tell what this radio thing might grow into — gee whiz!’ If only the cartoonist had known, a century ago, how prophetic a vision this was. (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Grade 12 Returns To Dist. 30 After Five Years — 30 Graduate’ (May 11, 1972): ‘Friday night, May 5, will be a memorable event in the lives of 30 young people of School Dist. 30, when they were honoured with a banquet and Graduation Exercises upon their completion of Grade 12. The banquet was held at the Polynesian Room, Cache Creek, where the Grads, parents, and teachers attended. The graduating class comprised the following students: Lonnie Anderson, Lynn Anderson, Russell Arnott, Greg Barker, Ross Billy, Alan Bewza, Norman Brezina, Bruce Cameron, Nelson Chow, Randy Clarkson, Michael Craggs, Judy Cumming, Bruce Cummings, Clifford Doherty, Robert Frye, Murray Glover, Sally Joe, Brian Kuzyk, Doug Ladoski, Marjorie Luce, Wayne Milner, Rosemarie Munro, Don Munro, Denise Pickerill, Carolyn Pott, Debra Redgrove, Bruce Rolph, Wendy Saito, Don Sergson, Cathie Witt, Nancy Woodward.’ [All spellings as per original story. For some reason there are 31 names, not 30 as noted elsewhere in the story.] (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Ashcroft Ladies Auxiliary Hold Successful Social’ (May 11, 1972): ‘Ashcroft Ladies Auxiliary to Royal Canadian Legion held their annual Social last Saturday, and this year, a Strawberry Social, which was very well attended. The bake table was soon empty and tea tables full. Serving tea were Ashcroft Stampede Queen Candidates from left to right: Nelda Stocking, Cheryl Oliver, Roberta Morgan, Sheila Booth and Penny Cumming. Facing camera is Mrs. Donald Bundus and others having tea, which was delicious!’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: MAY 15, 1897

Athletic Association: The committee of the Athletic Association, who will present a petition to the residents of Ashcroft for signatures to be laid before the merchants of the town in a few days, should meet with all success possible. The petition asks for all the stores to close one night of each week at 6 o’clock, so that clerks and proprietors may be able to have one evening of pleasure and enjoyment and to join in the sports of the association. There is no doubt but what the merchants will gladly consent to such an arrangement, as they are as anxious as anyone to have one evening a week which they can call their own. After the storekeepers see the benefit of closing one night a week, an early closing system, which works well in all the other towns of British Columbia, may be brought in. As things are now, the proprietors and clerks are in the stores from morning till late at night, and are not able to get the benefits of healthful recreation.

Hotel Needed: What Ashcroft wants is a good first-class commodious hotel, which will be able to accommodate the travelling public.

100 YEARS AGO: MAY 12, 1922

Thieves Break Into Local Post Office: Some time during Wednesday night or early Thursday morning a thief or thieves broke into Ashcroft post office and looted many of the mail boxes and scattered the contents of packages all over the floor. Letters were opened in search of money and were replaced in the boxes after the examination. It is not known whether any cash was stolen or not, as all money, stamps and registered letters were locked up in the safe and this was not disturbed. Entrance was gained by removing a small window and reaching around and unfastening the wicket. The thieves also gained entrance to the telegraph office which is in the same building and across the hall. This was entered through the transom above the door. They are said to have secured four dollars from the till, but they left a flash light which they had been using, which may be used to trace them.

Picture Show: Some very fine pictures are being shown in the Ashcroft theatre during the past few weeks. Although the town is small, and the manager must always be more or less of a philanthropist in his efforts to keep the show up to the proper standard in Ashcroft, no efforts are being spared to introduce pictures that are worth while. On their part it is up to the people of Ashcroft to be as liberal in their support as possible.

75 YEARS AGO: MAY 15, 1947

Swimming Pool: A number of boys under the supervision of Mr. Jim Hewitt, were over at the site of the swimming pool last week clearing the brush and trees, preparing for excavation. The boys have taken quite an interest in the project because they know that sooner or later they will be spending the hot days in the cool water of the swimming pool. The swimming pool committee will hold a dance on May 23, and the Bar-X Rangers of Spences Bridge will supply the music. Tickets for the dance are on sale now and everyone in town should buy one, at $1 each, whether they attend the dance or not. If any youngsters ask you to buy one of these tickets hand over a buck.

Ashcroft Will Have New Grocery: Mr. W.A. (Pat) Parsons, presently employed at Harvey Bailey Co., intends opening up an up-to-date grocery store under the name of “The Gateway Groceteria”. His business will be located in the Rowse building next to Georges Meat Market. This will give Ashcroft a new shopping centre.

Clinton Pioneer Parade Brings Back Memories: A stage coach drawn by four horses complete with out riders and armed guards, opened the Clinton Celebrations on Friday May 9th. S.S. Boyd, veteran BX stage driver, handled the four horses with old skill, not spoilt by years of car and truck driving. A Cariboo freight wagon drawn by six horses was driven by Mr. Gib Cullen whose father was one of the early Cariboo freighters. Numerous and novel were the decorated bicycles, tricycles and wagons. Old fashioned surreys carrying passengers in the costume of the [18]80s added a pioneer touch. A cleverly decorated car driven by Campbell Sutherland bore the caption “Watch Clinton Grow”. Last in the parade was a beautifully decorated float (courtesy of Clinton Motors) carrying 1946 May Queen Dona Pollard and Queen elect Vera Robillard and their attendants.

Big Rattler: Sonny Collins caught a rattle snake the other day with a rabbit three-quarters in its throat. Sonny now has the 12-rattle rattlesnake in captivity alive at Cache Creek.

50 YEARS AGO: MAY 11, 1972

Cache Creek News: Water users are again reminded to water lawns reasonably. Any amount of improper use of water will result in the Council considering the installation of water meters. There is enough water for all if you don’t waste it. Remember the tourist season is almost on us and it is up to the Village to see that water needs of tourists are met as well as the needs of the Village.

Ashcroft News: A communication from School District No. 30 making application for the extension of Village boundaries to encompass that the new Ashcroft Secondary School site and enclosing a plan of the subdivision was received. It was moved and carried the the Council petition the Minister of Municipal Affairs to extend the village boundaries to encompass the new school site.

Clinton Hospital Auxiliary: Several members of the Clinton Auxiliary to Ashcroft and District General Hospital attended the official opening of the new hospital in Ashcroft on April 29. Following the official opening, everyone had the opportunity to tour the hospital, and see many “behind the scenes” rooms, which will not be open to the public hereafter. I believe everyone was impressed by the size of the rooms, the colour schemes and all the modern equipment. However, many were reminiscing about the “good old days” in the old original Lady Minto Hospital and realizing that it will not be quite the same. But progress must be made and to have the best and most efficient care, we must lose some of the personal touch.



