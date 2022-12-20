In 1922, fire destroys historic gold rush roadhouse at 83 Mile

125 YEARS AGO: DEC. 25, 1897
New Church: The Methodist church, which is being constructed by Higginbottom and son, is nearing completion and is a very neat looking sanctuary. Our Ashcroft Methodists will soon have a home of their own.
Barkerville: We are now deep in winter. Snow is two and a half feet deep and the thermometer, which has been to 27 degrees below zero, now stands at about 12 [Fahrenheit]. So after the first cold snap the change back makes everyone feel warm again… One of our residents was driving his cutter to Willow river on Tuesday, and pulling out of the track to allow a freight team to pass, the sleigh upset, throwing the lady he was driving with down a bank thirty or forty feet. Fortunately no harm was done.
100 YEARS AGO: DEC. 23, 1922
Opening Of Clinton Church; Dedication Attended With Much Pleasing Ceremony, Infant Baptised At Opening: A red letter day in the life of the historic town of Clinton took place on Sunday when the new church, fresh from the carpenter’s plane and the painter’s brush, was dedicated by special service. The day was cold and frosty but the people paid no heed to such minor impediments, for they were all eager to take part in the first meetings in the house of their labour and love for many years. The fact that there never was a house specially designed as a church erected in Clinton, by no means implies that the people have been without religious ordinances. Missionaries of the Evangelical churches have been there from the beginning of the town’s existence in the sixties. One of the first school buildings erected in the province was the little red one on the side of the creek. The building soon became inadequate to accommodate all the children and a new brick building was erected. The old building was fitted up as a church in 1898, and has served that purpose to the present day.
83-Mile House Burns Down; Well-Known Land Mark Of Cariboo Road Goes Up In Smoke: The 83-Mile House was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon from some cause, and the owners, Messrs Orford and Templeman, are completely burned out of house and home. A relief car containing food and clothing was sent up from Clinton as soon as the news arrived for the unfortunate men. The burning of the 83-Mile House removes a well-known land mark from the Cariboo road. The buildings were erected in the very early days of the Cariboo gold rush, and it was one of the famous road houses during the old horse-stage and freight team days. The property had changed hands several times since those days.
Ashcroft: An attempt was made to install a radio machine in the drug store here, but the results were not satisfactory. The machine was taken out and another will be put in later.
75 YEARS AGO: DEC. 23, 1947
Cariboo Now Has Radio Telephone: Another big step forward in the communication system of south Cariboo will come shortly, when Dominion Government Telegraphs opens the first radio-telephone circuit in this district. Radio-telephone is designed for use in locations where there are not sufficient subscribers to make feasible the construction of a conventional wire system. Subscribers will communicate via radio with the Williams Lake office, where the operators will plug them in to the regular telephone circuit. It is foreseen that this type of communication can be adapted for use in other parts of the district, but whether it will become widely used depends a great deal on the cost factor.
Dominion Wildlife Established: The establishment of a Dominion Wildlife Service as part of the current reorganization of the Department of Mines and Resources, Ottawa, emphasizes the growing importance of the conservation and management of Canada’s wildlife resources. The new wildlife service will attend to conservation of the game and fur resources and other wild creatures in the Northwest Territories and the management of wild animals, birds, and fish in the National Parks of Canada. It will also carry on certain lines of research in connection with wild mammals and birds, in order to obtain the information required for wildlife conservation and management.
50 YEARS AGO: DEC. 21, 1972
Ashcroft-Cache Creek Arena … The Goal Is In Sight: The Arena, now nearly completed, owes it beginnings to a group of ladies who were concerned about winter recreation. They formed the Skating Rink Committee about five years ago and began raising money. In the spring of 1970, sites were investigated in Ashcroft and Cache Creek. In the fall of 1970, the site next to the curling rink was donated by the Village of Ashcroft. Due to lack of funds, the ice plant cannot be installed in time for ice this winter, so the construction committee were authorized to prepare the arena for natural ice. If plans materialize, a start will be made on the concrete slab and piping in the spring. A final push is needed now to give us artificial ice in 1973.
Clinton News: The Legion Branch 194 and the local Lions Club sponsored a visit from Santa Claus on Sunday at the Legion basement. 200 children visited Santa and received bags of treats. Following the visit in town Mrs. Elliott accompanied Santa to The Haven at 59 Mile to visit the children there.
B.C. Telephone Predicting Record Long Distance Calls: The B.C. Telephone Company is predicting a record number of long distance calls this Christmas. The company will have more than 2,200 operators on the job during the 24 hours of December 25th to handle an expected 519,700 attempts to place long distance calls. Fewer than half these attempts are likely to result in completed calls because of the heavy demand and competition for circuits across the country. The traffic is so heavy that it is physically impossible to complete them all. Those who wish to be sure of contacting friends and relatives in distant places should space their calls over the holiday period rather than trying to make them on Christmas Day.
