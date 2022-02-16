In 1922, ‘mail order buzzards’ taking business from local stores are called out

‘$750 For Lady Minto General Hospital Fund’ (Feb. 17, 1972): ‘Hospital Board Chairman Ken Lawn (right) receives a cheque for $750 from Lions Club President Mel Jackson. The money will be a part of the Ashcroft and District General Hospital Donation Fund.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)
125 YEARS AGO: FEB. 20, 1897
Public Meeting: A public meeting is hereby called to assemble at the town hall in Ashcroft on Monday night the 22nd inst. at 8 o’clock sharp, for the purpose of taking some action relative to public buildings, viz.: a school house, hospital and jail, that are considered as needed and would we believe if properly presented be arranged for by the government.
Roads In Cariboo: There should be liberal appropriations for roads and trails in Cariboo for the ensuing season’s use. Cariboo or Lillooet are not likely in the immediate future to have railroad communication with the outside world and a stage ride of 280 miles, the distance to Barkerville, is no trifling recreation. A good trail to sections where it is too expensive to make wagon roads as yet, and enough of an appropriation to make some much needed repairs to the old trail leading to Omineca, Quesnelle Forks and the Horsefly should have enough money for use to complete the existing roads and bridge many places now well nigh impassable at certain times in the year. To one who has ridden over the roads and trails in some parts of Cariboo and has afterwards visited the pleasant capital city of British Columbia, the thought will arise that perhaps ten or fifteen per cent of the cost of the new Parliament buildings might have been better expended in roads and trails in Cariboo, but the capital buildings are practically completed and are a credit to the young Province.
100 YEARS AGO: FEB. 17, 1922
Cariboo In Grip Of Bad Blizzard: Traffic Tied Up Until The Roads Can Be Cleared Of Drifts: The northern part of Cariboo has been held in a heavy snow storm ending in one of the worst blizzards that has visited this part of the country for years. The wind piled the snow up many feet high and the temperature fell to five or six below zero. All traffic will be held up for a week or so till the roads are broken open again. Teams now in Williams Lake ready to move to the new diggings on Cedar Creek, are going to store their freight till a later date.
Hockey: In a hockey game played on the local ice between Ashcroft and Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon, Ashcroft was victorious in a score of 4 to 0. Come again Kamloops.
75 YEARS AGO: FEB. 20, 1947
Telephone Extension At Clinton: The Government Telegraph and telephone service has just completed an extensive programme of work at Clinton and moved into a new office building with greatly increased accommodation. Several new telephone circuits have been installed and a much larger exchange terminal set up, with the latest appliances to facilitate the handling of traffic. This will greatly improve the day and night service and give the Clinton district an up-to-the-minute service.
Cache Creek: Material has arrived this week for the new home of Mr. and Mrs. G. McAbee. Two more buildings, and the naming of streets will seem in order.
50 YEARS AGO: FEB. 17, 1972
Three Dogs Killed By Cougar: Spences Bridge: Three dogs, two small ones and a Labrador, were recent victims of a cougar which was later shot close to the John Stepp home by Ken Able. Three cougars were also shot on the Draney Ranch. A tom, bagged by Fred Draney, measured eight feet six inches. According to the game department this is close to a record size.
Guides Hold Starvathon For Funds: At 7:30 sharp on Friday night ten girls and their leader, Mary Ann Nagata, went on a twenty-four hour starve-a-thon to raise money for new camping equipment. The girls taking part were Sandra McAbee, Carol McAbee, Terrie Gerein, Denise Campbell, Pam Kiley, Rosemary Brezina, Debbie Friesen, Lynn Wilson, Amber Nehring, and Sheila McIvor. During the 24 hour period games were played and no sleep was consumed by the Guides. Promptly at 7:00 Saturday night the girls feasted on hot dogs, chips, and milk. After a successful Starve-a-thon the girls went home with stomach aches and to get some sleep.
